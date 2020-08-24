Oblong Secures Largest Initial Mezzanine Order In Company History

Oblong Industries, Inc. (OBLG: NYSE American), the award-winning maker of multi-stream content collaboration software, announced today that Mezzanine has been selected by a multinational branded consumer products company to transform the way their teams collaborate internally, and externally with customers, as they return to the workplace during and beyond the current COVID crisis.

Mezzanine enables the team members of this S&P 500 company to interact with multiple streams of digital content simultaneously in their Cisco WebEx meetings, transforming meetings into highly productive and inspiring experiences. The end result is better, faster decision making.

Teams in North America, South America, Europe and Asia across ten countries and sixteen cities can all collaborate seamlessly with digital content distributed and accessible in a physical conference room, virtual room and at your home, synchronized thousands of miles apart. This allows all participants to see and engage with simultaneous data streams of critical information that creating faster, and more comprehensive business outcomes.

"Oblong is proud to support this new global customer, in partnership with Cisco, as it deploys next generation collaboration solutions focused on deeper interactions and engagement for team members," said Peter Holst, Chairman and CEO of Oblong. "Mezzanine's unique technology supports both remote and in-room meeting participants, creating higher degrees of user engagement through more meaningful content interaction."

"Our sales pipeline continues to expand, both in terms of quality and quantity, and we believe there is a significant backlog of interest in our Mezzanine solution," added Holst. "As previously disclosed, our aggregate qualified pipeline has increased approximately 50% since mid-April. The announcement today, which is the largest initial Mezzanine order to date, is an early example of this qualified backlog evolving into new business and we continue to be optimistic regarding future opportunities."

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong's innovative and patented technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. Learn more at www.oblong.com

About Cisco

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

