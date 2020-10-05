Oblong Announces New Patents For Remote Work To Enhance Current And Planned Multi-share Collaboration Offerings

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American: OBLG) ("Oblong" or the "Company"), an award-winning leader in multi-stream collaboration solutions, announced today over the course of 2020 amidst the global pandemic it has been granted seven patents that further define its...

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American: OBLG) ("Oblong" or the "Company"), an award-winning leader in multi-stream collaboration solutions, announced today over the course of 2020 amidst the global pandemic it has been granted seven patents that further define its leadership in multi-share collaboration offerings.

Oblong's Mezzanine™ technology platform enables team members to work together in-person and remotely in a unique multi-share environment.

"As businesses return to the workplace and develop new modes of hybrid collaboration, we expect the need for multi-share to increase significantly," says Peter Holst, Oblong's Chief Executive Officer. "Oblong defines multi-share as a mode of collaboration where distributed users simultaneously share, view, and work with multiple streams of content. Oblong's Mezzanine™ is the leader in this space, with award-winning, technologically advanced offerings, and these patents further our leadership and define the pathway forward to improve upon and extend beyond the traditional conference room setting."

Oblong's updated patent portfolio further solidifies its stake in technologies, methods, and designs for remote collaboration. This strategic investment is aligned with an accelerated demand for next generation multi-share collaboration solutions in the pandemic and post-pandemic workplace. These include inventive approaches to high fidelity, synchronous software communication, user interface, and interaction, allowing the Company to build, maintain, and improve its products faster and more efficiently than its competitors.

The following areas are covered in the recent patents:

Collaborative work environments for users—both in-room and remote—working with multiple screens and multiple content sources

Methods for high fidelity data transfer and synchronized user interaction

Contactless, gestural control of immersive, spatial environments at distance

Multi-process communication that enables key capabilities across all Oblong products

"We hear our customers and understand the unique demands of a post-pandemic workplace," added Holst. "Oblong is uniquely positioned to design, develop, and deploy new collaboration tools that further enhance collaboration between remote teams beyond what Mezzanine provides today. The resulting platform enhancements will further improve team communication through ease of use, more efficient use of time, and novel modes of remote collaboration."

Oblong intends to reveal specific advances in this area as early as Q1 2021.

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong's innovative and patented technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. Learn more at www.oblong.com.

Forward looking and cautionary statements

This press release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release contain forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities that Oblong assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends, projects, estimates or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Oblong's actual results may differ materially from its expectations, estimates and projections, and consequently you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to (i) the Company's potential future growth and financial performance, and (ii) the success of its products and services. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. A list and description of these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019 and in other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Any of these factors could cause Oblong's actual results and plans to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, correct, update or revise any information contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005273/en/