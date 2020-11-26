Objectway Delivers Full Client Lifecycle Management At Brewin Dolphin

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leader in the Digital Wealth & Asset Management software, announced they have successfully implemented their client management system at the leading UK wealth manager Brewin Dolphin (LON: BRW).

Earlier this year, the wealth manager reported progress with technology modernisation in line with their digital strategy. Particular mention was made of the upcoming launch of a new client management system, where the firm said that "The key benefits of the new client management system include an improved client experience, from onboarding through to their suitability process, and greater operational efficiencies for our people."

Delivered by Objectway and part of the WealthTech Suite, the Client Lifecycle Management & Onboarding solution aims to provide superior client experience and sound client relationships through integrated digital capabilities. The solution is designed to manage the entire client life cycle, from prospecting through onboarding, to ongoing service delivery like suitability reviews and other periodic and ad-hoc events. A game-changing capability is the enhanced client-advisor digital collaboration over an 'opti-channel' (optimised omnichannel) mix to meet different scenarios and client needs.

During recent months, resilient and natively equipped for digital and remote work, Objectway successfully completed comprehensive training of Brewin Dolphin personnel, including a 'dress rehearsal' to ensure a smooth switch, despite disruptive COVID lockdown restrictions.

This latest project follows the previous successful go live announced last year, where Objectway implemented the 'MyBrewin' client app, providing Brewin Dolphin clients with instant access to current information about their portfolios, asset allocation and performance.

Alberto Cuccu, Objectway UK CEO, commented, "Achieving operational scalability and improving client's and adviser's engagement are top priorities for wealth management firms today. We are proud that our solutions Conectus first and Eximius Client Engage now have significantly helped Brewin Dolphin in this direction."

Objectway's Client Lifecycle Management & Onboarding solution was at the centre of recent webinars, award recognitions and publications, and is seeing increasing adoption by a number of wealth management firms.

Objectway has also released a report on the matter, explaining how leading Wealth Managers have partnered with Objectway in delivering a new engaging experience to clients and advisors, digital transforming their business. The paper "Are you really engaging with your clients?" is available here: https://www.objectway.com/download/?lang=en.

