Obit Launches Social Platform Giving Families And Funeral Homes A Better Place To Remember

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Obit emerges as the modern obituary platform serving both the funeral home industry and families in mourning. Obit founder Brant Fischer has firsthand experience with the funeral industry and was determined to create a better way for remembering loved ones.

"Every funeral director should be using Obit, without question." - Kathleen Doughty, of Donahue Funeral Home

"I lost a close friend about ten years ago and realized we do a poor job remembering people. Memories, condolences and fundraisers are scattered across Facebook, Instagram, and GoFundMe, all overshadowed by ads and branded content. Remembrance had no home", said Fischer.

Fischer recognized that the traditional method of remembering and celebrating the lives of loved ones could be re-engineered for the benefit of funeral home customers. Rather than sharing service details in one place, collecting donations in another and posting condolences somewhere else, Fischer has brought all these components together on one easy-to-use free social platform - Obit.

Besides the benefits the platform provides their customers, Obit is built with funeral homes in mind. Funeral directors can create free profiles and business pages to expand their online presence. On Obit, funeral homes can collect direct donations to fund funeral costs, participate in competitively priced revenue share through flower sales and broadcast memorial services and eulogies live and on-demand through Obit's mobile app - Obit Live.

"Obit puts families first", said Fischer. COVID19 makes Obit Live an even more compelling feature. Hundreds if not thousands of families have not been able to travel to be with loved ones as the result of the pandemic. Obit Live helps to fill that void by bringing community together online. Families that choose to postpone memorial services can use Obit to keep family and friends up to date with future arrangements.

Kathleen Doughty, of Donahue Funeral Home in Doylestown, PA, is one funeral director who has adopted a hybrid approach to using Obit conducting in-person and online funeral services. "I post obituaries on Obit and stream several funerals using Obit Live with such positive feedback from the families. Obit is a more intimate experience and far superior to the previous generation of obituary services, and it will help increase my margins through crowdfunding. Every funeral director should be using Obit, without question."

