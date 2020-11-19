OBI Pharma Announces Presentations At ESMO Asia 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting For OBI-833, A Novel Anti-Globo H Targeted Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBI Pharma, Inc. (TPEx: 4174), a leader in Glycosphingolipid Immuno-Oncology therapeutics targeting the Globo Series antigens (Globo H and SSEA-4), today announced that data from the OBI-833 Phase 1 clinical study targeting the Globo H antigen in lung cancer will be presented at the European Society of Clinical Oncology Asia (ESMO Asia) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program from November 20-22, 2020.

These results will be presented by the lead investigators of OBI Pharma's novel anti-Globo H therapeutic cancer vaccine, OBI-833.

"Based upon our anti-Globo H targeted approaches in cancers of high unmet needs, OBI Pharma is proud to have presentations on the progress of our trial presented at ESMO-Asia 2020 for our novel therapeutic cancer vaccine, OBI-833." Ming-Tain Lai, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at OBI Pharma stated, "In the trial, OBI-833 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and generated detectable anti-Globo H IgM/IgG responses. In addition, OBI-833 can elicit a beneficial immune response in NSCLC patients and had rendered some TKI-treated patients a durable stable disease status. We look forward to providing updates of our study, which we believe could offer potential therapeutic benefits to patients suffering from lung cancer."

Presentation number: 397P / Poster: ID 680

Title: A phase I cohort expansion trial of OBI-833 in non-small cell lung cancer patients

Presenter: Ching-Liang Ho MD, et.al. Department of Internal Medicine, Tri-Service General Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan.

Session Title: E-poster Display session - Thoracic tumours, metastatic

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 20, 2020. 9:00 - 20:00 Eastern Time

https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/asia2020/attendee/confcal/show/session/87#presentation-abstract-6801974474295

Presentation number: 71MO / Oral: ID 798

Title: OBI-833 was safe and immunogenic, without treatment-related SAEs, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial

Presenter: Her-Shyong Shiah, MD*., et.al. Department of Hematology and Oncology, Taipei Medical University Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan

*current affiliation: Department of Hematology and Oncology, Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan

Session Title: Mini-oral session - Developmental and Precision Medicine

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 20, 2020. 19:52 - 19:57 Eastern Time

https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/asia2020/attendee/confcal/show/session/64#presentation-abstract-798375249763

The above poster presentations will be available online at www.obipharma.com on November 23, 2020

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets such as Globo Series (including Globo H, SSEA-3 and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo H includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822) and OBI-833, a Globo H active immunotherapy vaccine; OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

COMPANY CONTACT: Kevin PoulosOBI Pharma USA, Inc.1.619.537.7698 Ext. 102 kpoulos@obipharmausa.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obi-pharma-announces-presentations-at-esmo-asia-2020-virtual-annual-meeting-for-obi-833-a-novel-anti-globo-h-targeted-therapeutic-cancer-vaccine-301176759.html

SOURCE OBI Pharma, Inc.