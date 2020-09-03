Oberheiden Law Launches Nationwide Personal Injury Law Firm

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberheiden Law has announced the expansion of its practice to include personal injury and wrongful death claims. The firm is undertaking its expansion in response to the rapid increase in injury claims and litigation in recent years. Oberheiden Law has hired attorneys and experts to represent clients nationwide, and it is now handling all types of personal injury and wrongful death matters.

In addition to Founding Attorney and Managing Partner, Dr. Nick Oberheiden, the firm is pleased to announce the addition of senior attorney James S. Bell. Mr. Bell will work alongside Dr. Oberheiden to represent clients throughout the nation in serious traumatic injury and wrongful death cases.

Dr. Oberheiden is an aggressive litigator who has extensive experience fighting for clients who have been wronged and need to be made whole. Mr. Bell is a highly-accomplished trial attorney who has obtained billions of dollars in compensation for injury victims and their families. Collectively, Dr. Oberheiden and Mr. Bell have 20 years of legal experience, and they have obtained more than $6 billion in financial compensation for their clients.

With a team of highly experienced and energized personal injury attorneys, experts, and consultants, Oberheiden Law is poised to deliver high-quality service while obtaining favorable settlements and trial verdicts for clients across the country. Dr. Oberheiden, Mr. Bell, and the rest of the firm's attorneys are available now to represent individuals and families who need help recovering their losses following motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, car accidents, product defect accidents, falls, medical mistakes, and other traumatic events.

The firm's personal injury practice focuses on representing individuals who have suffered traumatic brain injuries (TBI), spinal cord injuries, and other serious injuries leading to chronic pain and permanent disabilities. The firm is handling wrongful death claims involving all types of fatal injuries from all causes.

In addition to their substantial records of settlements and trial verdicts, the attorneys at Oberheiden Law are also distinguished by their ability to relate to clients on a personal level. The firm emphasizes providing individuals and families with reassurance and comfort during their most difficult times. Obtaining favorable results in personal injury and wrongful death claims is more than a job for the attorneys at Oberheiden Law - it is their passion, and they are unwaveringly committed to achieving the justice their clients deserve.

Individuals who have been injured and families who have lost loved ones are encouraged to contact Oberheiden Law for a free initial consultation. The firm can be reached at 855-234-6934 or Oberheiden-Law.com.

