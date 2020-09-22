Oberheiden & Bell Injury Attorneys Launches Nationwide Personal Injury Practice

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberheiden & Bell Injury Attorneys has expanded its practice and is now accepting personal injury and wrongful death cases nationwide. The firm has recruited experienced personal injury attorney and wrongful death attorneys across the country who are available to represent individuals and families in all 50 states on a contingency-fee basis.

"I am delighted to announce our firm's latest expansion," says founding attorney Nick Oberheiden, PhD. " With our new nationwide presence, we have the capabilities and resources required to fight for justice on behalf of accident victims and families no matter where they live, and no matter who is responsible for their losses."

Dr. Oberheiden is among America's top litigators. He is joined by James S. Bell, a nationally-renowned personal injury and wrongful death lawyer who is responsible for some of the largest settlements and verdicts in U.S. history. Collectively, Dr. Oberheiden and Mr. Bell have recovered more than $6 billion in compensation for their clients.

With a nationwide network of experienced personal injury lawyers, expert investigators, and seasoned trial consultants, Oberheiden & Bell Injury Attorneys is positioned to provide efficient and strategic representation to accident victims and families across the country. The firm is currently accepting cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, product defects, medical mistakes, falls, and other causes of serious and fatal injuries.

The lawyers at Oberheiden & Bell Injury Attorneys have successfully represented individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI), neck injuries, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), bone fractures, burns, and all other types of traumatic injuries resulting long-term or permanent effects. This is in addition to securing just compensation on behalf of many grieving families. The firm's lawyers are known for aggressively pursuing maximum compensation on behalf of their clients in settlement negotiations and at trial while providing compassionate legal advice tailored to each client's personal and family circumstances.

Injury victims and family members who are in need of legal representation are encouraged to schedule a free initial consultation with one of the firm's attorneys. The firm can be reached by phone 24/7 at 469-551-4998 or online at www.OberheidenBell.com.

The information contained in this statement does not constitute legal advice. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. This information may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions. All website disclaimers apply.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oberheiden--bell-injury-attorneys-launches-nationwide-personal-injury-practice-301136103.html

SOURCE Oberheiden Law