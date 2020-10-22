OBERD Cofounder, Otho R. Plummer, Ph.D., Receives Roger A. Mann Award For Outstanding Clinical Paper At AOFAS

The key finding was validating OBERD's novel method of reducing the number questions without losing accuracy for the FAAM (Foot and Ankle Ability Measure) instrument.

COLUMBIA, Mo., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBERD, the leading global patient intelligence software company for optimizing patient outcomes and practice performance, today announced that its cofounder, Otho R. Plummer, Ph.D., together with Joseph T. O'Neil, M.D. and Steven M. Raikin, M.D. received the 2020 Roger A. Mann Award for their paper titled, "Application of Computerized Adaptive Testing to the Foot and Ankle Ability Measure." The award is given annually in recognition of the most outstanding clinical paper presented at the AOFAS (American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society) Annual Meeting.

"One of the greatest inhibiting factors to research is outcomes data completed by the patient," said Steven Raikin, M.D., Chief of Foot and Ankle Service at the Rothman Institute and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University. "The opportunity to significantly decrease the number of questions that a patient needs to answer and thereby increase compliance and completion rates drew remarkable interest from the scientific community in the audience."

"It is incredibly gratifying to meaningfully impact this issue, and to have our efforts recognized in such a distinguished way," said Dr. O'Neil, Foot and Ankle Surgeon at the Rothman Institute and Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery in the Sidney Kimmel Medical College, who presented the paper in a plenary session. "Receiving the highest award in the Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle world was only made possible by the collaboration between computer scientists at OBERD and clinical departments at the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute," Raikin added.

"It's been an honor to be able to partner with Drs. O'Neil and Raikin - two surgeons dedicated to excellence in research and practice," said Otho Plummer, Ph.D., Chief Scientist at OBERD, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science at the University of Missouri. "The Rothman Institute has long employed OBERD for data collection, and this result illustrates its value."

The Roger A. Mann award has been given annually since 1994 for the Outstanding Clinical Paper presented in the scientific program of the AOFAS Annual Meeting. It is named in honor of the distinguished surgeon, educator, and researcher Roger A. Mann, M.D. Dr. Mann has also served the community as president of the AOFAS and as author of the widely used textbook Mann's Surgery of the Foot and Ankle, (9th Edition).

The full clinical paper entitled, '"Application of Computerized Adaptive Testing to the Foot and Ankle Ability Measure," will appear in a forthcoming issue of Foot & Ankle International.

