Obagi Medical® Introduces Nu-Cil™ Eyelash Enhancing Serum, Clinically Proven To Reveal Revolutionary Lashes From Root To Tip

This innovative serum is formulated with NouriPlex™ Technology to support the appearance of fuller, darker, and more voluminous lashes

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Obagi Medical®, a leading global skin care brand for more than 30 years, announced the launch of Nu-Cil™ Eyelash Enhancing Serum. This unique formula delivers a blend of efficacious ingredients that support the appearance of fuller, denser, and more voluminous lashes with results that continue to build day after day.

"The Obagi Medical brand is rooted in creating transformational products that are backed by science, and this history has made us trusted experts in the skin care space. With the launch of Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum, we have taken our deep understanding of skin and have gone one step further to bring consumers the next evolution in care," said Jaime Castle, President of Obagi. "Our goal with this product is to empower individuals of all ages to enhance their eyelashes and to feel more confident."

"Over time, the natural lash cycle can be altered by factors such as hormones, stress level, or just the aging process. As a result, eyelashes can deteriorate and decrease in volume, density, condition, and pigment. By delivering the right blend of ingredients, Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum targets the anagen phase of the lash cycle to support overall improvement in the appearance of lashes in as little as 8 weeks," said Dr. Laurence Dryer, Ph.D. Executive Vice-President of Research and Development at Obagi.

Powered by NouriPlex™ Technology, the formula combines four core ingredients specifically chosen to address the 5 signs of lash aging known to occur. Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum works by targeting the growth phase of the lash cycle, also known as the anagen phase, to nourish and improve lashes, and deliver a comprehensive lash support solution.

While so many lash products on the market are high maintenance or damaging, Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum offers consumers an easy and proven solution. In a clinical study* of Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum:

93% of participants said their eyelashes showed visible improvement after 16 weeks

89% of participants said their eyelashes looked thicker

89% of participants said their eyelashes looked more densely packed

Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum outperformed a leading competitor in overall lash improvement in as little as 8 weeks

*Based on a 2021 16 week double-blinded study. Data on file at Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC.

"The clinical trials of Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum showed impressive results that differentiate this product from others on the market," said Dr. Deborah Sherman, Board Certified Ophthalmologist, Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon, and CEO of Sherman Aesthetic Center in Nashville, TN. "In addition to being extremely effective, Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum is also formulated using the highest quality ingredients, which is crucial since the eye area is extremely sensitive and needs to be treated with great care."

Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum should be used nightly to achieve pronounced results after 16 weeks. Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum retails for $120 (3ml tube) and can be purchased through an authorized physician partner, eRetailer, or on Obagi.com starting this September.

About Obagi

Obagi is an advanced global skin care company dedicated to providing advanced, clinically proven skin care treatments for all skin types. With a 30-year legacy and commitment to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its business - from its corporate culture to product development - Obagi has pioneered a number of skin care advances, including being the first skin care brand to design its clinical research covering all six skin types across the Fitzpatrick skin spectrum. Through an extensive network of distributors, partners and physician offices around the world, the company provides more than 100 Obagi products to brighten, nourish, protect, and enhance skin tone and texture. Obagi also offers dermatologist-tested, technologically advanced formulas through its Obagi Clinical™ line, which is accessible to consumers exclusively through Target.

Learn more about Obagi and find a provider near you by visiting www.obagi.com, and connect with Obagi and Obagi Clinical on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, please contact:EvolveMKD obagimedical@evolvemkd.com646.517.4220

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obagi-medical-introduces-nu-cil-eyelash-enhancing-serum-clinically-proven-to-reveal-revolutionary-lashes-from-root-to-tip-301350496.html

SOURCE Obagi Medical