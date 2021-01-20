CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co. today announced the launch of the Fix-it Repair Ring™, which securely repairs broken, cracked or worn-out toilet mounting flanges without replacing the toilet flange.

Built with a robust design for installation strength, the Fix-It Repair Ring features a sleek, unobtrusive profile. It's conveniently compatible with all flange and toilet installations, as well as flooring types (including concrete). Plus, 10 mounting holes and four slotted mounting tabs further enable a wide range of installation options.

The Fix-It Repair Ring is built for installer ease and reliability, including a perfect-length bolt slot that prevents bending during installation and provides secure, level, leak-free repairs. It can accommodate 1/4-inch or 5/16-inch closet bolts. Because of the thicker wall span between the bolt slot and the ring perimeter, weak points are minimized.

For a demonstration of how to install the Fix-It Repair Ring, watch this video. For more information, visit oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oatey-co-launches-fix-it-repair-ring-an-easy-solution-for-repairing-damaged-toilet-flanges-without-replacing-the-flange-301211332.html

SOURCE Oatey Co.