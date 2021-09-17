Oasis Enhances Its EDiscovery Suite With Advanced AI Technology From Relativity

With the addition of Analytics to its Relativity 11 offering, Oasis clients now have access to eDiscovery's most advanced text analytics and machine learning solution.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis , IaaS and eDiscovery solutions provider, is proud to announce a new, long-term licensing agreement with global legal and compliance technology company Relativity , adding Analytics to its Relativity 11 offering within their robust suite of text analytics solutions. With Analytics already fully integrated into RelativityOne, this addition now provides clients the option of selecting Relativity 11 or RelativityOne without limitation on the use of analytics functionality.

Oasis clients now have access to eDiscovery's most advanced text analytics and machine learning solution.

Relativity leads the way for AI-assisted document review and text analytics technology in eDiscovery. It is well known for its workflow efficiency, project management capabilities, and defensible results.

"Relativity has been a great software partner over the years and this move further solidifies our relationship," said Brandon Law, Oasis Founder and CEO. "Relativity's commitment and advocacy for the use of AI in the legal field has led to widespread adoption of analytics throughout the space. It's no coincidence that their technology is the most advanced of its kind."

Oasis clients now have the ability to leverage popular Relativity workflows such as email threading, textual duplication identification, language identification, categorization, continuous active learning, and much more.

"Oasis is an excellent Relativity partner and we continue to appreciate their level of expertise and dedication to the growth and development of our software offerings," said Greg Ball, VP of Engineering and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning at Relativity. "We are delighted that Oasis will be championing AI capabilities and look forward to the future success of our partnership."

About OasisOasis was founded in 2012 to simplify the adoption of modern technology by providing compliant private cloud solutions, an eDiscovery software suite, and integrated technology solutions including data centers, infrastructure management, administration, cybersecurity, and all the service layers in between. The fully distributed company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at oasisdiscovery.com or contact info@oasisdiscovery.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-enhances-its-ediscovery-suite-with-advanced-ai-technology-from-relativity-301379637.html

SOURCE Oasis