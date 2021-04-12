Oasis Digital Studios And Apex Comics Group Partner With Comic-Book Industry Legends For New Multimedia Experiences And NFTs

Famed former Marvel Editor-in-Chief Tom DeFalco and artists Ron Frenz and Sal Buscema launch comic books, avatars, and AR enhanced NFT collectibles.

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE Pa. and NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. ( CSE: LQID / OTC:TRWRF / FRA:4T51) ( "Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the " Company",), a global blockchain, digital-identity and fintech solutions company, together with ImagineAR Inc. ( CSE:IP / OTCQB:IPNFF), an Augmented Reality platform company, are excited to announce that Oasis Digital Studios ( "Oasis") has partnered with Apex Comics Group to publish Mr. Right, a new multimedia project by legendary Marvel Entertainment and pop culture veterans Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz, and Sal Buscema.

The program will consist of printed and digital comic books, digital avatars produced for the Liquid Avatar Mobile App and Marketplace, and AR enhanced NFT collectibles with Oasis. A sneak preview of the program will be made virtually on April 13th at the special presentation "NFTs Myths, Market, Media & Mania," hosted by Liquid Avatar, ImagineAR and Oasis Digital Studios: https://hello.liquidavatar.com/oasis-webinar-registration.

The integrated campaign, expected to launch in early summer, will feature a series of limited-edition print and digital comic books, along with collector-enhanced NFTs, Liquid Avatar digital icons available in the Liquid Avatar Marketplace, and a fully immersive Augmented Reality multimedia program. A pre-sale waiting list is available for prospective purchasers and NFT collectors at the Oasis website: www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Mr. Right is led by Tom DeFalco, who was Marvel 's 10 th Editor-in-Chief. During his tenure, the company had the most successful fiscal and creative years in its entire eight-decade history. DeFalco was a driving force innovating the entire Marvel Universe with creative concepts used to this day in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also worked closely with the toy manufacturer Hasbro in the 1980s, heading the creative team that produced the backstory and dossiers that served as the basis for the relaunch of the phenomenally successful G.I. Joe toy line and animated television show." DeFalco is the author of dozens of graphic novels and hundreds of comic-book stories, including The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Thor, Justice League of America, Archie, Scooby - Doo, and Dazzler, and with artist Ron Frenz created New Warriors and Spider-Girl.

DeFalco has personally created and developed over three dozen characters that have been licensed for television, toys, T-shirts, posters, trading cards and other merchandise, and has written Khan and The Phantom for Moonstone Books. In 1990, he won a Comic-Con International's Inkpot Award , given to individuals for their contributions to the worlds of comics, science fiction/fantasy, film, television, animation, and fandom services.

For almost 40 years, renowned comic-book artist Ron Frenz has drawn some of the industry 's most iconic characters, includingSpider-Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Silver Surfer, Green Lantern, Superman and, as previously mentioned, co-created New Warriors and Spider-Girl with Tom DeFalco. Frenz received the 2009 Nemo Award for Excellence in the Cartoon Arts.

Renowned artist, penciler and inker Sal Buscema has been a fixture in the comic-book industry for almost 60 years, primarily with Marvel, where he spent long runs as artist of The Avengers, The Defenders and The Incredible Hulk. Starting in the industry shortly after graduating high school in 1955, Buscema went on to work in a number of ventures, including the military as an illustrator and later with his brother, famed comic-book artist, John Buscema. With industry credits too long to list, he penciled and mostly inked a 100-issue run on The Spectacular Spider-Man from from 1988 to 1996, Buscema's DC Comics artwork contributions include Action Comics, Batman, Catwoman, Detective Comics, Green Arrow, Superboy, Superman and Wonder Woman, among others. For Marvel, his contributions include The Amazing Spider -M an, The Avengers, Battlestar Galactica, Captain America, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, Master of Kung Fu, Silver Surfer, She-Hulk, Rom, Thor, X-Men, and many others. Buscema has collaborated on numerous occasions with both Frenz and DeFalco.

Buscema received the Inkpot Award in 2003 and the Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award in September 2013 at the Baltimore Comic-Con. In 2013, he received the Inkwell Award ' s S.P.A.M.I. (Favorite Small Press and Mainstream-Independent) Award for his work on such titles as G.I. Joe Annual and Dungeons and Dragons: Forgotten Realms. In 2018, he was awarded the Inkwell Awards' S.P.A.M.I. Award again, for his work on Rom.

"Apex Comics Group is incredibly fortunate to have Tom, Ron and Sal aboard to helm the creative direction for Mr. Right. As a lifelong fan of their work, I can't wait for the world to see the new adventures they have dreamed up!" - Mariano Nicieza, Apex Comics Group President

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from art, comic books and collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers. One of the main benefits of owning a digital collectible versus a physical collectible like a rookie card or a rare-minted coin is that each NFT contains distinguishing information that makes it both distinct from any other NFT and easily verifiable. This makes the creation and circulation of fake collectibles pointless because each item can be traced back to the original issuer.

Mr. Right

Mr. Right is the world's first NFT super-athlete. Witness the thrill-packed origin of this digital daredevil as he takes on the savage hordes of Big Brother. PLUS, in a bonus story: When video gamer Jeffery "Player One" Lopez's detective mother is attacked by the Dead Presidents Gang, he turns to the one man who can bring her assailants to justice — Mr. Right, the new champion of split-second action!

"Ron, Sal and I are thrilled to be partnered with Liquid Avatar, Oasis Digital Studios and Apex Comics. NFTs, digital icons and comics are all poised to break new ground in the craft of visual storytelling, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for all of us. Hoo-Ha and thanks for joining us!" - Tom DeFalco

The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which allows the user to create digital icons to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity.It is available in the Google Play and Apple App stores.

