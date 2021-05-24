FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oakley®, a leader in sport performance and optical innovation, announced a three-year partnership with Perfect Game - the world's largest youth baseball and softball organization. Honoring the brand's heritage and commitment in baseball, Oakley deepens its roots with this partnership by supporting future generations of the sport.

Oakley and Perfect Game Partner to Support the Vision of Baseball's Next Generation of Players

Perfect Game continues to further the growth of baseball at the grass-roots level and has launched the development and career of many talented athletes; among them is superstar shortstop and Team Oakley athlete, Francisco Lindor. Named a Perfect Game 2010 All American Classic Player, the shortstop has had passion for the game since his early days.

"Perfect Game provides many players the opportunity to be able to compete at an elite level with like-minded players across the globe," says Francisco Lindor. "Now as a professional athlete and a big part of Team Oakley, I have the opportunity to continue to inspire youth players to get out onto the field."

Celebrating the organization's 26th year, Perfect Game's mission is to provide opportunities to youth of all ages and backgrounds to engage with the sports of baseball and softball. Perfect Game was created to ensure young athletes would be able to play sports in fun and safe environment that allows them to reach their full potential - on and off the field. Since its inception, the organization has grown into an outstanding global platform for culminating passion and dedication of elite youth baseball players spanning 9 to 18 years old. To date, Perfect Game has birthed the careers of over 1,500 Major League Baseball players and over 250,000 players into college. Last year alone, Perfect Game hosted over 8,000 youth events with over twelve million in attendance.

"We're honored to welcome Oakley to the Perfect Game family of supporters who are strong advocates for continued growth of the great games of baseball and softball," said Perfect Game Founder and President, Jerry Ford. " Oakley is, without a doubt, one of the most respected and trusted brands within the baseball and softball-playing communities. Not only does Oakley produce the best eyewear, but of equal importance to us is they produce the safest eyewear for players. With the many eye injuries in baseball, Oakley has produced safety features to help eliminate that problem in many cases."

As part of the partnership, Oakley will be the official and exclusive eyewear partner of Perfect Game, which hosts over 8,000 events and more than 300,000 games in a year. Through the partnership, Oakley will have a presence at events and provide eyewear for players across the nation.

"The energy, excitement, passion and commitment that the Perfect Game organization and players embody is exactly what fuels us to deliver best-in-class products and technologies that can support the goals of athletes of all ages," said Justin Cupps, Senior Vice President of Oakley. "The future is bright, and we are excited to support the vision of the young stars that will drive forward the sport."

Oakley develops products and technologies designed to meet the performance demands of the world's best athletes and makes those same innovations available for athletes of all levels. For more information on Oakley's baseball collection, Prizm Lens Technology and Team Oakley, please visit Oakley.com.

For more information, please contact: Ryann PowellSenior Specialist of Public Relations, Americas RPowell@Oakley.com

Daron SuttonPerfect Game dsutton@perfectgame.org 602-769-5712

About Oakley, Inc.Established in 1975 and headquartered in Southern California, Oakley is one of the leading product design and sport performance brands in the world. The holder of more than 900 patents, Oakley is a culture of creators, inventors, idealists and scientists obsessed with using design and innovation to create products and experiences that inspire greatness. This philosophy has made Oakley one of the most iconic and inimitable brands on the market, with products that world-class athletes around the globe depend on to compete at the highest level possible. Oakley is known for its High Definition Optics®, which features unparalleled optical clarity and precision along with impact resistance and UV protection, incorporated into all of the brand's sun, prescription eyewear and premium goggles. Oakley extended its position as one of the world's leading sports eyewear brand into apparel and accessories. Oakley has men's and women's product lines that appeal to Sports Performance, Active and Lifestyle consumers. Oakley is a subsidiary of Luxottica Group. Additional information is available at www.oakley.com.

Oakley® and Prizm™ are trademarks of Oakley, Inc.

© 2020 Oakley, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Perfect GamePerfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oakley-and-perfect-game-partner-to-support-the-vision-of-baseballs-next-generation-of-players-301298057.html

SOURCE Perfect Game USA