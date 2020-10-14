Oakland University Honors College Enrollment Surpasses 2,000 Students

ROCHESTER, Mich., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, Oakland University's Honors College has a total enrollment of more than 2,000 students.

"Very few universities can trace their history back to the history of Honors Colleges across the nation," said Graeme Harper, dean of OU's Honors College. "Oakland is distinctive in that way, and all students who come to Oakland have a connection to the pursuit of aspirational goals and ambitions. That this year we reach a milestone with 2,036 students in our Honors College is so exciting, and it represents the quality of this university that we love."

The Honors College enrolls students who wish to pursue academic excellence, growth opportunities and leadership. Students automatically qualify to join The Honors College if they possess a minimum GPA of 3.7 and a SAT of at least 1,200 or an ACT of at least 25. Students who have a GPA of at least 3.3 and an SAT of at least 1,000 or an ACT of at least 19 are eligible to apply to join The Honors College and their applications are considered on merit.

This year's incoming Honors College class of 655 students is academically diverse, with more than 50 different majors and concentrations. They are widely distributed throughout the university's College of Arts and Sciences and various schools.

College of Arts and Sciences - 204

School of Engineering and Computer Science - 121

School of Nursing - 51

School of Heath Sciences - 48

School of Business Administration - 33

School of Music Theatre and Dance - 26

School of Education and Human Services - 21

Pre-Med Concentration - 149

Undecided - 50

Over the past year, The Honors College saw a 59 percent jump in applications and a 15 percent increase in attendance at information sessions, key trends that have fueled the college's record-breaking total enrollment.

"There is no better student than an Oakland University student," Dean Harper declared. "We are the first choice of some of the highest-achieving students across this state of Michigan and well beyond too. A vibrant, growing Honors College tells a wonderful story. It is the story of OU's success and of all the students who join the OU community."

Learn more about Oakland University's Honors College, by visiting oakland.edu/hc.

