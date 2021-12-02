Oakbridge Insurance Enters Alabama Through Partnership With Your Insurance Centers

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Your Insurance Centers (YIC), an independent agency headquartered in Alabama. The partnership is Oakbridge's first in the state of Alabama and is part of the agency's continued Southeastern expansion.

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and niche expertise across commercial and personal risk management solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Your Insurance Centers to the Oakbridge family. The combination of our high-caliber teams grows our collective areas of expertise and industry specialization, and further expands our capabilities for clients, which includes increased access to new carriers in the Alabama market," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "It also sets the stage for Oakbridge's growth in Alabama and throughout the region and enables us to continue focusing on developing our niche market offerings."

First organized in the 1970s, YIC acquired six insurance agencies before a merger in 2019 created Your Insurance Centers. A major provider of commercial and personal insurance, YIC has an outstanding team of insurance professionals working on behalf of businesses and individuals, a great complement to Oakbridge's existing carrier relationships and specialty offerings.

"We are excited to become a part of Oakbridge and look forward to providing even more solutions to serve our clients," said YIC President Ricky Sims. "This partnership allows us to grow smartly, while retaining the community feel our clients have come to know and expect. Access to Oakbridge's proactive services group, formal training program and operational resources will provide enhanced value to clients, while also adding industry-leading professional development for our growing team, and operational efficiencies across YIC offices statewide."

As an Oakbridge partner, YIC will maintain its presence in the Haleyville, Hamilton and Winfield, Alabama markets.

About Oakbridge Insurance AgencyRanked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: www.oakbridgeinsurance.com.

Contact: Christen Engel Poston Communications (404) 875-3400 325047@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oakbridge-insurance-enters-alabama-through-partnership-with-your-insurance-centers-301435928.html

SOURCE Oakbridge Insurance