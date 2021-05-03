Oak Street Health To Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH or the "Company") will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review the Company's fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH or the "Company") will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review the Company's fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results. A press release announcing the fiscal first quarter results will be issued on Monday, May 10, 2021, after market close.

To participate in the Company's live conference call and webcast, please dial (833) 529-0224 for U.S. participants, or +1 (236) 389-2153 for international participants, referencing participant code 6951068, or visit the "Events & Presentations" section of https://investors.oakstreethealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 80 centers across 13 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

