Oak Street Health Recognized For Company Culture And Leadership

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the "Company"), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that it has earned recognition from the Chicago Tribune as a great place to work and Inc. Magazine for its strong leadership and impact.

Oak Street Health was selected as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace in 2021 based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey of its nearly 1,000 employees in the Chicago area. The survey measured 15 culture drivers that are important to the success of any organization including values, innovation and execution. The survey also looked at critical areas such as diversity, equity and inclusion and confidence in leaders.

"We are thrilled to be honored as a 2021 Top Workplace of Chicagoland, which is especially meaningful as the recognition comes directly from our teammates," said Cynthia Hiskes, Chief Human Resources Officer of Oak Street Health. "In order to advance our mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, we must value and care for our teammates just as we do our patients. It is more important than ever to foster a supportive and encouraging environment that empowers individuals to be their best and provide an unmatched patient experience to those we serve. We are grateful for all Oakies - in Chicago and across the country - who are dedicated to our mission."

The Company was also recognized in Inc.'s inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list. The program recognizes public and private companies that have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets and engage with customers.

"Being recognized as a company that creates value is great validation of the work we do at Oak Street Health," said Dr. Marisa Rogers, Executive Medical Director at Oak Street Health. "Our leadership team is mission-driven and unwavering in its commitment to our teammates, our patients and the broader communities that we serve."

To learn more about joining the growing team at Oak Street Health, click here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services , and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 100 centers across 19 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

