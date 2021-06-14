O2B Kids Announces Newest Location Opened In Durbin Creek, FL

ST. JOHNS, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opened on Monday, June 7th, the newest addition to the family of O2B Kids facilities has opened its doors in St. Johns, Florida. This new location adds more coverage to the St. Johns/ St. Augustine region of O2B Kids schools and facilities, helping provide even more opportunities for families and children in these communities. With a highly-acclaimed preschool program and dedicated childcare services, families are feeling the positive impact of O2B Kids' passion for providing a state of the art curriculum and positive learning environments to children, helping them grow and learn.

This new O2B Kids facility is located in St. Johns, Florida and has a multitude of offerings. Right now, Durbin Creek is offering programs for children from infancy through school-age with options like preschool, an afterschool program, or a summer camp program and pickups from local schools. In addition to these programs, O2B Kids also boasts top-rated childcare services that will help develop their early learning skills.

The Durbin Creek location is housed within a brand-new building, as well, providing top-notch facilities for teachers and children alike. This facility also includes a beautiful play village that spans from an indoor play area to three fully fenced-in outdoor playgrounds to ensure additional security on-campus for all attendees.

In addition to the beautiful play village, O2B Kids Durbin Creek has specially-designed, age-appropriate classrooms children always have access to toys and tools that are specifically curated to improve learning and motor skills through play.

Currently, this brand-new location is hiring! O2B Kids is dedicated to ensuring that student-to-teacher ratios are low so children have the attention they need to learn at their best, and is committed to ensuring a happy and healthy working environment for all teachers. If you or someone you know are interested in working at a state-of-the-art facility with state-accredited curriculums and great benefits, visit the careers page to find a location near you and get your application process started.

Learn more about O2B Kids and its services, locations, and curriculum, and enroll your child today o2bkids.com , as well.

About O2B Kids:

With nationally-accredited learning and education programs in each of the over 24 locations currently open, O2B Kids is a well-known and well-reviewed education and childcare provider throughout Florida and Georgia. By providing excellent care for children as young as newborns and on through school-age, O2B Kids has created positive experiences and learning for children and families alike since i ts first opening in 1998. By focusing on providing a strong foundation for children and families to build on, O2B Kids is committed to excellence and growing healthy, happy kids.

