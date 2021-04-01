O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates For Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Earnings Release Date - Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Conference Call Date - Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the "Company" or "O'Reilly") (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its first quarter 2021 results as Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The Company's first quarter 2021 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on "Investor Relations" and then "News Room."

Investors are invited to listen to the Company's conference call discussing the financial results for the first quarter of 2021, on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on "Investor Relations" and then "News Room." Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (703) 375-5524 and the conference call identification number is 8509026. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through April 28, 2022.

About O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company's website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O'Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

For further information contact:Investor & Media ContactsMark Merz (417) 829-5878Eric Bird (417) 868-4259