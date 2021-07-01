NZMP Expanding Trademarked Probiotic Strains In North American Sports & Active Lifestyle Market

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NZMP , the ingredient-solutions brand by global dairy company Fonterra , is expanding the application range of their patented probiotic strains to include various snacks and certain types of confectionery and beverages. Based on insights NZMP has garnered from their original launch in 2019 and their clinical research exploring the health benefits these strains provide, the ingredient brand is continuing to provide consumers with highly sought-after solutions to everyday gut-related and immunity issues. NZMP's probiotic strains have diversified the brand's existing portfolio and their new applications will allow for further innovation while pairing perfectly with existing offerings.

NZMP trademarked probiotic strains to diversify brand's portfolio and provide more digestive health solutions.

NZMP's unique strains of Bifidobacterium animalis subspecies lactis HN019 (BifidoB HN019 TM)and Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HN001* (LactoB HN001 TM) are clinically proven to provide consumers with digestive health and immunity benefits including improving gut-barrier function and reducing risk of certain disease, infections and inflammation. Isolated from microbial cultures used in manufacturing yogurt and cheese, these dairy-free strains have been developed to meet three criteria - to be safe, effective and stable. With a wide range of clinical research to highlight their quality, NZMP's probiotic strains are suitable for various applications including ready-to-mix powdered beverages, supplements, chocolates, coated protein or snack bars, yogurts, ice-creams, cheeses, fresh juices or fermented milk drinks.

As the original discoverers of the HN001™ & HN019™ probiotics, Fonterra commercialized these super strains in the '90s and continues to own the trademark, so it's no surprise that the company has always invested in human clinical research. Over the decades, the accumulation of clinical evidence from a range of trials using robust gold-standard methodologies, has resulted in HN001™ & HN019™ super strains being very heavily researched in humans. The human clinical evidence from across generations and markets provides NZMP a unique advantage when approaching US customers who are often seeking suppliers who can offer clinically-backed benefits to consumers. NZMP continues to invest in research, giving customers confidence that these strains will help differentiate them in the market as consumers become more educated in their food choices.

"NZMP's Sports & Active Lifestyle unit has been expanding its portfolio to include specialty ingredients that are complementary to core protein offerings, including things like milk phospholipids for mental wellbeing, milk minerals for bone health or Lactoferrin for immunity," says Victoria Lam, Senior Marketing Manager Sports & Active Lifestyle. "Market trends tell us that consumers are increasingly seeking more health benefits from their food and with more than 90% of probiotic products making health claims in the US, it makes sense to add probiotics into food or beverage formats, which can be carriers for various health-boosting ingredients."

By extending their product offerings into specialty ingredients and targeting additional health benefits, NZMP hopes to help their customers appeal to a broader range of consumers. This addresses the increased immunity awareness that has arisen since COVID-19, where consumers have placed a greater focus on immunity solutions and more enjoyable, functional food & beverage products.

"For a few years now, we have been seeing probiotics delivery formats rapidly moving away from just supplements into the likes of cereals, chocolates and ready-to-mix powdered beverages - an area we are very familiar with due to our proteins business," says Chris Ireland, US Probiotics Business Manager, Sports & Active Lifestyle. "Fonterra is traditionally a dairy food company, which means we have complementary expertise in regard to how probiotics can be paired with other ingredients in our portfolio for food and beverage applications. In fact, we are one of the few probiotic suppliers with evidence of probiotic stability data for chocolates."

NZMP is continuing to explore how to get more out of probiotic strains, including:

Testing new applications which would allow for NZMP strains to expand into different spaces and categories

Using external accreditation or certifications, such as non-GMO project verification or organic status, to drive better premiums

Exploring how NZMP can combine their probiotics with other ingredients, either from their current portfolio or new innovations, to create unique formulations or uncover where two ingredients might complement each other

Undertaking clinical research to further develop evidence for emerging health benefits

To learn more about NZMP's trademarked probiotic ingredients, visit https://www.nzmp.com/global/en/products/ingredients/types/specialty/probiotics.html

* Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001 is now known as Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HN001

About NZMPNZMP is the business to business dairy ingredients brand of Fonterra. Trusted globally, NZMP ingredients are sold in more than 100 countries and can be found at the heart of some of the world's most famous food and nutrition brands. NZMP has one of the broadest ranges of ingredients in the dairy industry, providing hundreds of solutions to meet the needs of customers every day. Backed by Fonterra's New Zealand grass-fed farming heritage and expertise, world-class processing and leading quality standards, NZMP ingredients deliver real market advantage, trusted for their high performance and exceptional quality. Learn more at www.nzmp.com .

About Fonterra USAFonterra USA is an extension of the global dairy nutrition giant out of Auckland, New Zealand. Owned by 100,000 farmers, Fonterra is the world's leading exporter - shaping the industry in quality dairy solutions and disrupted, differentiated innovations. Headquartered in Chicago, they are the regional home of NZMP, Anchor Dairy US consumer brands and Anchor Dairy Food professionals. With roots firmly planted in New Zealand's rich land, Fonterra stands for environmental sustainability, connects communities, and delivers the most nutritious dairy products possible. Learn more at www.fonterra.com/us .

