NYX Professional Makeup Expands Into Walmart Across Canada

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - NYX Professional Makeup is excited to announce expansion into 205 Walmart stores across Canada and Walmart.ca, making professional makeup even more accessible to Canadian beauty junkies. As one of Canada's largest retailers with an everyday low price promise, Walmart joins NYX Professional Makeup in their mission to provide accessible artistry for all with a selection of cult-favourites, best-sellers, and new items from the brand.

Known for their wide shade ranges, pro-level palettes, pigment-packed lipsticks, and eyeliner that glides on with precision and ease, Walmart's cosmetic department will offer over 200 SKUs of NYX Professional Makeup fan favourites. The selection will include, to name a few, select shades of the lightweight, waterproof and full-coverage Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation and Concealer, providing all-day flawless matte finish, for every skin tone; Butter Gloss, the "it" gloss and best-selling lippie that offers the perfect hint of colour; the Ultimate Shadow palette, packed with 16 high-performance shadows and pressed pigments, in a mixture of textures and finishes; The iconic, first-of-its-kind, velvety Soft Matte Lip Cream for a burst of creamy colour and a soft, matte finish; and the #1 Setting Spray in dewy, matte and radiant for a look that lasts!

"NYX Professional Makeup is thrilled to expand into Walmart Canada", says Keon Zhang, General Manager of NYX Professional Makeup at L'Oreal. "As a professional artistry brand dedicated to democratizing the craft and our professional products to every make-up lover and inspire the first timers, our expansion stands behind our mantra of artistry for all. We are eager to provide a unique experience for our customers to discover all the high pigmented, 4K ready, no retouching needed, high performance, and always cruelty free products now available at Walmart Canada."

With the first-ever "Pro on the Go" digital screen, shoppers will receive a truly unique and engaging experience offering access to delivery and in-store shopping options with the click of a button.

"We're thrilled to announce the addition of our first professional makeup brand, NYX Professional Makeup into the cosmetic department," says Diane Wallace, Senior Director HBA & Cosmetics. "The shade range, high pigmentation, tools and cruelty free attributes make the product lineup truly professional grade and add something unique to our current offering, all at the most affordable price. We are always looking for ways to allow Canadians to save money and live better, and we feel that this latest addition will be a welcome addition to the makeup bags of Walmart Canada consumers.

Discover everything NYX Professional Makeup has to offer in Walmart stores across Canada now and at Walmart and Walmart.ca. Prices range from $4.98 CAD and up.

ABOUT NYX COSMETICS CANADANYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top- ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.ca .

FACEBOOK: @nyxcosmeticscanada , @walmartcanada INSTAGRAM: @nyxcosmetics_canada , @walmartcanada TWITTER: @nyxcosmeticscan , @walmartcanada

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup Canada