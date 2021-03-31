NYU Langone Seeks To Close The Gap In Colorectal Cancer Disparities With $2.2 Million Cohen Foundation Grant

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities of color are disproportionately affected by colorectal cancer, with Black men and women 20 percent more likely to get the disease than other groups and 40 percent more likely to die from it, according to the American Cancer Society. Now, thanks to a $2.2 million grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, NYU Langone Health is expanding its program to address this disparity in Brooklyn.

"Early screening is a proven way to prevent colorectal cancer," says Mark B. Pochapin, MD, the Sholtz/Leeds Professor of Gastroenterology and director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology in NYU Langone's Department of Medicine. "Even young, and seemingly healthy people can be victims of colorectal cancer, and we truly hope to build awareness around the importance of screening within at-risk communities while providing additional opportunities for early detection."

The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation gift will support an early intervention program in Brooklyn that can lead to better outcomes for gastrointestinal diseases and cancers. To detect colorectal cancer early, experts at NYU Langone recommend all adults with average risk, regardless of race, start screening at age 45-50. Screening is recommended for all Black men and women beginning at age 45, regardless of risk profile, because of the higher incidence of disease and death. Through seamless integration with NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, suspicious findings can be diagnosed and treated quickly and closer to home at Perlmutter Cancer Center-Sunset Park.

The gift will support increased screening capacity at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and the Brooklyn Endoscopy and Ambulatory Surgery Center, with a specific focus on reaching underserved communities. Additionally, a portion of the funds will expand screening for liver disease with support from Saikiran Kilaru, MD, clinical assistant professor in NYU Langone's Department of Medicine Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and backs the recruitment of an epidemiology expert to research efforts on risk factors, screening, quality indicators, and prevention of colorectal cancer.

"Colorectal cancer disparities are of critical concern, so we are eager to support NYU Langone's efforts to increase cancer screenings and expand care in these underserved communities," says Alex Cohen, president, Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation.

To learn more about colorectal cancer screening visit nyulangone.org, or call 646-929-7800 to make an appointment.

About the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation

The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation is committed to inspiring philanthropy and community service by creating awareness, offering guidance, and leading by example to show the world what giving can do. The Foundation's grants support nonprofit organizations based in the United States that either help people in need or solve complex problems. The Foundation also spearheads grassroots campaigns to encourage others to give. For more information, visit www.steveandalex.org.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a world-class, patient-centered, integrated academic medical center, known for its excellence in clinical care, research, and education. Included in its 350+ locations throughout the New York area are six inpatient locations: Tisch Hospital, its flagship acute-care facility; Kimmel Pavilion, its state-of-the-art healthcare facility, opened in 2018; NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, a dedicated inpatient orthopedic hospital with all musculoskeletal specialties ranked top 10 in the country; Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, a comprehensive pediatric hospital supporting a full array of children's health services; NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, a full-service teaching hospital and level 1 trauma center located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn; and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, a 591-bed hospital and level 1 trauma center located in Mineola, Long Island. Also part of NYU Langone Health is the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and NYU Grossman School of Medicine, which since 1841 has trained thousands of physicians and scientists who have helped to shape the course of medical history; and NYU Long Island School of Medicine, on the campus of NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, which offers full-tuition scholarships with an innovative, accelerated three-year curriculum exclusively devoted to training primary care physicians. For more information, go to nyulangone.org, and interact with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Media Inquiries

Colin DeVriesPhone: 718-630-7414 colin.devries@nyulangone.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyu-langone-seeks-to-close-the-gap-in-colorectal-cancer-disparities-with-2-2-million-cohen-foundation-grant-301259918.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn