NYU Langone Health Brings World-Class Orthopedic Care To Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health has opened its first outpatient orthopedic practice on Staten Island, making it more convenient for residents to access care from one of the top-ranked hospitals in the country for orthopedics.

Specialists at NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates—Staten Island, located at 1534 Victory Boulevard in Sunnyside, provide advanced, personalized care for conditions affecting bones, joints, muscles, and soft tissues. Patients also benefit from the latest technology, enhanced care coordination across the entire health system, and a commitment to quality that is a hallmark of NYU Langone.

"We continuously look for opportunities to better serve our patients where they live and work," says Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "Adding to a range of clinical services available at NYU Langone on Staten Island, this new practice brings high-quality orthopedic care directly to our patients in their community."

About NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates—Staten IslandThe medical team at NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates—Staten Island comprises five orthopedic surgeons who specialize in the following areas:

Expanding its orthopedic care team, NYU Langone has welcomed foot and ankle surgeon Raymond Walls, MD, from Yale School of Medicine, to treat patients at NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates—Staten Island alongside surgeons Vinay Agarwal, MD, Jadi E. De Tolla, MD, Tina Raman, MD, and Spencer Stein, MD.

On-site X-ray imaging services, nonsurgical therapies, and video doctor visits also are available. In addition, patients soon will be able to participate in a portfolio of clinical trials at the practice through NYU Langone's Department of Orthopedic Surgery.

Surgical procedures, if necessary, are performed nearby at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, or at the world-renowned NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital and the Joan H. and Preston Robert Tisch Center at Essex Crossing outpatient surgery center in Manhattan. To minimize travel between boroughs, pre- and postsurgical appointments are scheduled at NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates—Staten Island.

World-Class Orthopedic CareNYU Langone's orthopedic surgery program is one of the largest in the nation, and it's ranked among the top five hospitals in the country for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report.

The department has a history of pioneering innovative techniques that improve patient outcomes. For example, NYU Langone recently implemented a new spinal fusion surgery technique that reduces operating room time and length of stay for patients, as well as a same-day hip replacement surgery program for eligible patients that allows them to recover at home the night of surgery. In response to the opioid epidemic, the care team is also leading efforts to help patients manage pain safely and effectively with fewer opioids.

"Our team provides comprehensive musculoskeletal care that takes the whole patient into consideration," says Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, the Walter A.L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone. "Using the latest evidence-based medicine, we help improve our patients' quality of life and mobility so they can lead full and rewarding lives."

NYU Langone's orthopedic care is available throughout New York City's five boroughs, Westchester County, Long Island, and New Jersey.

High-Quality, Integrated Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic and BeyondNYU Langone is committed to providing the highest level of medical care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We are taking extraordinary precautions during the pandemic to make sure our physician practices, emergency departments, and hospitals are as safe as they can possibly be, so patients can safely schedule annual checkups and not delay care for a health concern," says Rubin.

NYU Langone has maintained its position as a leader while growing its ambulatory care network throughout the region and in Florida. NYU Langone consistently comes out on top nationally, in New York state, and the metro area across the leading healthcare quality ratings, including Leapfrog, U.S. News & World Report, Vizient, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Patients of NYU Langone have access to more than 350 locations—more than 70 of which are located in Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Media Inquiries:

Deborah "DJ" HaffemanPhone: 646-284-5630 deborah.haffeman@nyulangone.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyu-langone-health-brings-world-class-orthopedic-care-to-staten-island-301202116.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Health