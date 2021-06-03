NYSIR Scholarships Awarded To High School Seniors Statewide

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal (NYSIR) has awarded nearly $50,000 in special 2021 scholarships to college-bound high school seniors from across New York.

The Cristin Ann Bambino Scholarship is awarded to special education students for outstanding efforts in overcoming challenges to complete high school. The Paul Jensen Scholarship is presented to students who have demonstrated inspired design and building skills, and the Joseph Goncalves Student Humanitarian Scholarship is given to seniors involved in causes promoting social justice, equal opportunity and relief of human suffering. All three series of grants are awarded annually.

The 2021 Bambino Scholarship grand award winner is Kendall Cousins of Peekskill High School in Westchester County, who received a $5,000 grant. The runner-up winner is Christopher Tzimopoulos of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School in Nassau County, who received a $4,000 scholarship. Seven other winners from regions across the state won $3,000 awards.

The 2021 Jensen Scholarship grand winner is Zachary Durant of Salmon River High School in Franklin County, who also received a $5,000 grant. Runner-up Daniel Lines of Cazenovia High School in Madison County won a $3,000 NYSIR scholarship. The 2021 Goncalves Scholarship grand winner is Lily Rosan of Saratoga Springs High School in Saratoga County, who received a $5,000 grant. Runner-up Jasmine Verette of Marlboro Central High School in Ulster County was awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

Since the program's inception in 2007, NYSIR has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors at NYSIR member schools.

CONTACT: NYSIR Assistant Executive Director Charles Chafee at 315.794.1358

NYSIR is a nonprofit reciprocal insurer of more than 350 school districts and BOCES across New York state . It is owned, operated and governed by districts that belong to the reciprocal, which provides its members with comprehensive, cost-effective property and liability insurance, as well as in-depth risk management programs.

