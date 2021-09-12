Nyriad Relocates Global Headquarters To U.S. As It Readies "Future Of Storage" Launch

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyriad Inc. announced today it has relocated its global headquarters from New Zealand to the U.S. as it prepares to launch the industry's first storage solutions based on a new architecture that redefines how data is stored. The architecture combines the power of GPUs and CPUs to deliver an unprecedented combination of performance, resilience, and efficiency, enabling massive amounts of data and multiple data types to be managed in a single storage system that is simple to deploy, operate, scale, and maintain.

The new Nyriad global headquarters is in the San Francisco Bay Area. While development and engineering continue to reside in New Zealand, such capabilities will be expanded in other places wherever talents reside, including Silicon Valley.

"The fundamental nature of storage hasn't changed much in 15 years, even as the world's data and our reliance on it has grown exponentially with no end in sight," said Herb Hunt, Nyriad Chief Executive Officer. "The performance and resilience of data systems has never been more important to business success, but the approaches being used today are not fast enough, not resilient enough, inefficient and not up to the task.

"Data and data management have the potential to be huge competitive advantages, but existing storage products focus on compensating for technical inadequacies," added Hunt. "Nyriad is building a new storage architecture from the ground up that empowers businesses to grow, adapt, and stay competitive in a data-driven world. We are excited to have closed a funding round and be bringing our headquarters closer to our customers as we bring our revolutionary architecture to market."

The headquarters move follows a refocusing of Nyriad in late 2020, led by serial entrepreneur and Nyriad Chairman of the Board, Guy Haddleton. At the time, the company completed a funding round from existing shareholders and began to expand its executive leadership team. The expanded executive team includes:

Herb Hunt , Chief Executive Officer and Director. 30+ years' experience in senior leadership and strategic operational roles in global tech companies, including IBM, Siebel, and several startups. For more information, see LinkedIn.

30+ years' experience in senior leadership and strategic operational roles in global tech companies, including IBM, Siebel, and several startups. For more information, see LinkedIn. John Scaramuzzo , Chief Operating Officer. 30+ years' storage industry experience as an entrepreneur who led several successful exits, including Smart Storage, and executive positions with Western Digital, SanDisk, Seagate, and Maxtor. For more information, see LinkedIn.

30+ years' storage industry experience as an entrepreneur who led several successful exits, including Smart Storage, and executive positions with Western Digital, SanDisk, Seagate, and Maxtor. For more information, see LinkedIn. Steve Lance , Chief Financial Officer. 30+ years' financial experience with tech companies, including SugarCRM, SumTotal Systems, KLA and Taulia, with multiple exits including an IPO and M&As. For more information, see LinkedIn.

30+ years' financial experience with tech companies, including SugarCRM, SumTotal Systems, KLA and Taulia, with multiple exits including an IPO and M&As. For more information, see LinkedIn. Dr. Stuart Inglis , Chief Technology Officer. 25+ years' experience in IT architecture and software development and lead investor in numerous New Zealand tech companies. For more information, see LinkedIn.

25+ years' experience in IT architecture and software development and lead investor in numerous tech companies. For more information, see LinkedIn. Kevan Pennington , Chief of Engineering Operations.30+ years' experience in software and systems development, with emphasis on quality in agile paradigm, with companies such as Cubic Defense, BAE Systems, Airbus, General Dynamics, and Westinghouse Rail. For more information, see LinkedIn.

The company's Board of Directors and Board Advisor are:

Guy Haddleton, Chairman. 20+ years' experience in investing and high-growth startups, including co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Anaplan, which completed a $3 billion IPO and is listed on the NYSE. For more information, see LinkedIn.

20+ years' experience in investing and high-growth startups, including co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Anaplan, which completed a IPO and is listed on the NYSE. For more information, see LinkedIn. Joanna Perry , Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. 15 years' experience in corporate governance on numerous boards, former partner of KPMG New Zealand, and former Chairman of the New Zealand Financial Reporting Standards Board. For more information, see LinkedIn.

15 years' experience in corporate governance on numerous boards, former partner of KPMG New Zealand, and former Chairman of the New Zealand Financial Reporting Standards Board. For more information, see LinkedIn. Tim Miles , Director. 20+ years' experience in senior leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer of Spark Digital, Vodafone New Zealand, and Vodafone UK, and group Chief Technical Officer of Vodafone plc. For more information, see LinkedIn.

20+ years' experience in senior leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer of Spark Digital, Vodafone New Zealand, and Vodafone UK, and group Chief Technical Officer of Vodafone plc. For more information, see LinkedIn. Derek Dicker , Director. 20+ years' technology experience including senior executive roles with Intel, Integrated Device Technology, PMC-Sierra, Micro-Semi, and Micron Technology. For more information, see LinkedIn.

20+ years' technology experience including senior executive roles with Intel, Integrated Device Technology, PMC-Sierra, Micro-Semi, and Micron Technology. For more information, see LinkedIn. Herb Hunt , Chief Executive Officer and Director. (See above or LinkedIn).

(See above or LinkedIn). Dr. Chong Sup Park, Board Advisor.30+ years' technology experience in leadership roles including CEO of Hyundai Electronics, Chairman and CEO of Hynix Semiconductor (renamed SK Hynix), Chairman and CEO of Maxtor, and on Boards including Seagate, Cloudian, and others. For more information, see LinkedIn.

About NyriadNyriad Inc. is developing the industry's first storage solutions based on a new architecture that redefines how data is stored. The architecture combines the power of GPUs and CPUs to deliver an unprecedented combination of performance, resilience, and efficiency, enabling massive amounts of data and multiple data types to be managed in a single storage system that is simple to deploy, operate, scale, and maintain. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with development and engineering teams in New Zealand, Nyriad is building a new storage architecture from the ground up that empowers businesses to grow, adapt, and stay competitive in a data-driven world. For more information, visit us on the web at www.nyriad.io.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyriad-relocates-global-headquarters-to-us-as-it-readies-future-of-storage-launch-301374837.html

SOURCE Nyriad Inc.