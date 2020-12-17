NYPA, Nokia And Omega Wireless Launch 600 MHz Private LTE Pilot Project

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Wireless, LLC, an independent holder of 600 MHz licenses, today announced its collaboration with Nokia, a world leader in 4.9G and 5G private wireless solutions, to help pilot a program to bring private LTE technology to the New York Power Authority (NYPA), the USA's largest state public power organization.

The innovative pilot project will evaluate the use of Nokia's industrial-grade private LTE wireless network using Omega's Band 71 spectrum at NYPA's Blenheim Gilboa Power Plant in Schoharie County to support a range of applications, including mobile enablement of the digital utility worker, Voice over LTE and drone control with video uplink. For example, an LTE-based network would allow the utility to use drones to help manage critical field operations for NYPA's more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines, which until now have relied upon expensive and time-consuming manned aerial vehicle inspection. The project also will allow NYPA to evaluate and explore how a wireless backbone could be implemented on a much larger scale across its assets throughout the state and serve its current and future applications, while still providing operational cost savings.

600 MHz spectrum is an ideal fit for the network. The spectrum type already supports a large ecosystem of devices and drones for the energy sector. In addition, NYPA can leverage the spectrum's long reach to minimize its capital outlay and operating costs. The pilot project will show the unique value of 600 MHz band and demonstrate the feasibility of Band 71 for potential use by other utilities in the U.S.

Private wireless networks are increasingly important for utilities, especially in Industry 4.0 environments with thousands of connected devices, where privacy, data control and performance are all mission critical. They can support utilities in building a more agile business that keeps pace with shifting demand, accelerates digital transformation, and unlocks new IoT opportunities with reliable and predictable connectivity for people, machines and sensors.

About NYPANYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA uses no tax money or state credit. It finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter @NYPAenergy, Facebook , Instagram , Tumblr and LinkedIn .

About NokiaWe create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About Omega WirelessOmega Wireless is one of the largest independent holders of 600 MHz licenses in the United States. Its portfolio of 119 licenses in 83 markets covers 56.2 million people in 32 states. For more information, contact Tom Davidson at tdavidson@akingump.com.

