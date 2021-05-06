Nymox Announces Date For Fexapotide Filing

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) - Get Report (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be filing for marketing approval of Fexapotide Triflutate for BPH before the end of the summer, on or before 15 September 2021.

CEO Dr. Paul Averback said, "The Company will file on or before September 15. We hope but cannot be certain that the date may be before September. Company management will communicate updates where appropriate."

About Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation specializes in the research and development of therapeutics and diagnostics, with a particular emphasis on products targeted for the unmet needs of the rapidly aging male population in developed economies. The Company's lead drug candidate for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), Fexapotide Triflutate (FT), has completed Phase 3 development in more than 70 clinical centers in the United States, involving more than 1700 patients during the entire clinical development program.

