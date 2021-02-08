Nylabone Honors The Guide Dog Foundation's 75th Anniversary With Special Chew Toy Donation

Today Nylabone, a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA), announced a new donation of chew toys to the Guide Dog Foundation in celebration of the organization's 75 th anniversary.

Today Nylabone, a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA), announced a new donation of chew toys to the Guide Dog Foundation in celebration of the organization's 75 th anniversary. Founded in 1946, the Guide Dog Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that trains and places assistance dogs. Through its guide dog training program, dogs prepare to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to individuals who are blind or have low vision. The Nylabone donation will benefit the Foundation's puppy raisers, volunteers who help care for, teach, and socialize future service animals as well as program puppies and dogs in their care.

"We recognize and appreciate the monumental value of carrying out an important mission for decades while demonstrating a high level of commitment and integrity," said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone® Products. "From all of us at Nylabone, we want to acknowledge our friends at the Guide Dog Foundation for their continued dedication to assistance dogs and the people they assist."

Since 2018, Nylabone has supported the Guide Dog Foundation and its sister organization, America's VetDogs®. Nylabone's ongoing chew toy donations help keep service dogs happy and busy throughout their training tenure. Through the Nylabone Cares program, Nylabone has supported and donated to hundreds of regional humane societies, SPCAs, dog shelters and rescues, K9 law enforcement groups, and other organizations dedicated to the wellbeing of animals and their people.

Nylabone's contribution supports Central Garden & Pet's Impact strategy, which is focused on making positive changes through philanthropic work, focusing on the health and security of supply chains, reducing waste, and investing in employee wellbeing. Nylabone's donation is just one example of how Nylabone and Central are working to make an impact in the communities where our consumers live and work.

Nylabone's chew toy donations will offer comfort to dogs as they prepare to enter the Guide Dog Foundation's training program. Every canine is born with a natural instinct to chew, and Nylabone's chew toys satisfy this urge while helping to ease stress. This relief is especially important once dogs undergo the Foundation's meticulously constructed curriculum.

"We're proud of the strong relationship we have built with Nylabone and grateful for their unwavering support," says John Miller, President & CEO, Guide Dog Foundation & America's VetDogs. "Dedicating the past three quarters of a century to training guide dogs, the Guide Dog Foundation knows the right chewing solutions can go a long way toward comforting a dog in training. Each chew toy donated will help a dog as they prepare for their life of service."

Learn more about the Nylabone Cares mission at https://www.nylabone.com/about-us/nylabone-cares

About Nylabone®

Nylabone, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, tastiest chew treats, best play toys, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-operated company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing the very best solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best ™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com.

Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA) and has been the leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington®, Nylabone®, Kaytee®, Amdro® and Aqueon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Company's website at www.central.com.

About the Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs®

The Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs® are 501(c)(3) not-for-profit sister organizations dedicated to the well-being of dogs and people alike, providing services at no cost to recipients. For 75 years, the Guide Dog Foundation has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide increased independence and enhanced mobility to people who are blind, have low vision, or have other disabilities.

The service dog programs of America's VetDogs® were created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, allowing them to once again live with pride and self-reliance.

