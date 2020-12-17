NYC Law Firm Attains $150 Million For Clients In 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, New York law firm Block O'Toole & Murphy continues to fight for clients.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, New York law firm Block O'Toole & Murphy continues to fight for clients. As courts throughout the state closed and new regulations were implemented, BOM lawyers transitioned to virtual proceedings, never allowing the circumstances to discourage them. In total, the firm expects to exceed $150,000,000 in settlementsfor their clients in 2020.

The firm achieved top results in cases involving auto accidents, premises liability, wrongful death, construction accidents, and product liability, among others. Notable results include:

$15,000,000 in wrongful death case for a man fatally injured by a falling object

in wrongful death case for a man fatally injured by a falling object $10,500,000 in a wrongful death case for the family of a laborer fatally injured by a defective saw

in a wrongful death case for the family of a laborer fatally injured by a defective saw $9,000,000 in a wrongful death claim involving a union truck driver who died in a tractor trailer accident

in a wrongful death claim involving a union truck driver who died in a tractor trailer accident $7,039,200 settlement for a mother and son severely burned in a building fire

settlement for a mother and son severely burned in a building fire $7,200,000 in a wrongful death case after a man tragically died after falling down an elevator shaft

in a wrongful death case after a man tragically died after falling down an elevator shaft $7,000,000 for a laborer who fell down an elevator shaft on the job

for a laborer who fell down an elevator shaft on the job $5,000,000 for a construction worker injured in an electric shock accident

for a construction worker injured in an electric shock accident $4,500,000 for a non-union carpenter who fell from an unstable ladder placed on scaffolding

for a non-union carpenter who fell from an unstable ladder placed on scaffolding $4,450,000 for a construction worker who suffered fractures and spinal injuries after falling from an elevated forklift

for a construction worker who suffered fractures and spinal injuries after falling from an elevated forklift $3,600,000 for a laborer who was injured after falling from unguarded scaffolding

Block O'Toole & Murphy was recognized by Best Lawyers, a legal peer review publication, for its continued commitment to helping others regardless of the obstacles placed before them. As noted in the publication, BOM is on track for its most successful year yet.

The firm acknowledges the deep impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had and strives to foster a work environment where both staff and clients feel safe and cared for. The legal staff has persevered through these tough times and takes pride in continuing to achieve outstanding results for their clients.

About Block O'Toole & Murphy

Block O' Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm in New York, serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. The firm has recovered over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients in car crash, construction accident, and other personal injury cases.

For a free consultation, please call 212-736-5300 or visit https://www.blockotoole.com/

Related Links https://www.blockotoole.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyc-law-firm-attains-150-million-for-clients-in-2020-301191752.html

SOURCE Block O'Toole & Murphy