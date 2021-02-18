NYC Artist And Sprayground Collaborator Sandflower Releases Spice Girls "Wannabe" Cover Version Alongside Netflix's Number One Film To All The Boys: Always And Forever

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandflower, a New York native, artist and frequent collaborator with streetwear mogul Sprayground, recently covered the 90's classic "Wannabe" by girl band sensation, Spice Girls. Originally released as a music video, Sandflower and producer David Sisko's reimagination of the hit song was released this past Friday 2/12, alongside the release of Netflix's #1 film this week, To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

&amp;amp;#160;

In the past 72 hours the track has been added to over 2000 playlists around the world.

Currently in the studio working on a full EP, which is due out this fall, when Sandflower found out the song had made its way into the film via her licensing companies Mutiny Recordings and Mother West, Arena 01 pulled the unreleased track from the archive and set the release date to align with the film. In the past 72 hours the track has been added to over 2000 playlists around the world.

Sandflower reinvented the 90's pop hit, in a slower tempo with a sexy beat and an indie-street vibe, making it the perfect pairing for the scene in the movie where Lara Jean's dreams of joining Peter Standford for college are dashed. Completely changing the meaning and feeling behind the song, we're sure you will never listen to "Wannabe" in the same way again!

Speaking of the celebrated track, Sandflower said: "As a girl I was one of very few people of color in a very competitive school. When I saw the Spice Girls, particularly Mel B., I have a visceral memory of joy and empowerment. I truly felt girl power! I'm so happy my version of Wannabe is in an important scene in To All The Boys. It's an amazing film that ignites that power feeling."

Sandflower has had an array of songs in TV shows and commercials around the world over the past couple of years, from TV spots in South Africa and the US, to shows including Ex On The Beach and Bad Girls Club. Check out the must-listen-to track here: https://ps.onerpm.com/SandflowerWannbe

For any media inquiries, please contact: Holly Landeros holly@hj-pr.com (424) 385-1758

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyc-artist-and-sprayground-collaborator-sandflower-releases-spice-girls-wannabe-cover-version-alongside-netflixs-number-one-film-to-all-the-boys-always-and-forever-301230432.html

SOURCE Sprayground