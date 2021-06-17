NYAK Becomes The Fastest-Growing Cognac In US History

ATLANTA, Jun 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business mogul and CEO of Detroit Equities Dennis McKinley; Former VP for Remy Cointreau Patrick Charpentier; and Jerome Hyafil, a former EVP, Seagram's Spirits and Wines, have formed a dynamic team to create NYAK, an excellent introduction to a more contemporary version of cognac.

NYAK is the fastest-growing cognac brand in U.S. history with an unprecedented 1,000% annual growth rate. It is in the top 10 of leading cognacs and growing. NYAK tapped famed rapper and entrepreneur Young M.A as its first official artist partnership after acknowledging the African-American community's monumental breakthroughs in pop culture. The brand is featured in three of the rapper's recent music videos. "NYAK is premium cognac, and the culture loves cognac. We want to connect the NYAK brand to change agents in the culture...the artists who push the needle and drive our culture with their innovative artistry. Our program with Young M.A. will be the first of many collaborations as we keep our finger on the pulse of what is shaping culture." Many shifts in American culture have sparked a major influence for the brand and attributed to its birth. NAYK's initial national rollout was expansive and included Florida, Texas, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Kentucky, Delaware, Tennessee and Connecticut. The brand has now added Missouri and Maryland to its growing list of territories.

As the summer approaches, NYAK is gearing up to launch the Celebrate Success Artist Series. This series will feature the most dynamic, talented, free-thinking musicians, singers and emcees. The series will include live performances, exclusive video content and original social media visuals.

NYAK is 80 proof with a distinctive, finely graded VS and delicate distilled flavor that is perfect over ice. Its golden color with hints of amber heralds its complexity. The nose offers up delicious toasty oak notes (Bourbon vanilla, toasted bread) that stand out against a delightful peppery gourmet base (pear, grape, light honey). On the palate, silky tannins come through in the attack, followed by notes of pastry and jammy fruit (marmalade, ripe apricot), pear, butterscotch and a subtle spiced finish. Enjoy with a splash of spring water, either slightly chilled or with a large ice cube. In a cocktail, it would go perfectly with ginger beer or tonic.

