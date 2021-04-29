NXTCOMM Named Innovation Company Of The Year - Startup By Georgia's Top Technology Association

Eight Individuals and Firms Recognized for Innovation Leadership in 2020 in Live-streamed Awards Ceremony during TAG's Georgia Technology Summit

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT Communications Corporation (NXTCOMM) announced today that Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has named NXTCOMM Innovation Company of the Year - Startup.

David Horton, CEO, accepted the award during a live-streamed Technology Awards ceremony yesterday on the first day of the Georgia Technology Summit. A total of eight companies and individuals throughout the state were recognized for making an impact in 2020. Individuals were recognized for inspiring their teams, leading innovation and delivering value within their organization or industry, while winning companies were honored for developing innovative technology solutions that stood out in any industry.

"On behalf of the entire NXT Communications Corp. team, we appreciate this award very much and look forward to doing great things in 2021," Horton said.

On a mission to enable mobile connectivity, NXTCOMM emerged as a trailblazer in the antenna technology arena last summer, unveiling its market-disruptive flat panel antenna solution for broadband on-the-move applications.

"Whether you're on an aircraft or whether you're a warfighter on the battlefield, NXTCOMM has a high performance, electronically scanned, very scalable antenna system that we are manufacturing right here in Georgia in Cherokee County," Horton said.

The road to commercializing this technology required engineering smarts, design creativity and above all, teamwork. NXTCOMM's engineers worked closely with Georgia Tech Research Institute in designing a very differentiated antenna technology that now is being developed for use cases in both commercial and military aerospace.

NXTCOMM plans to deepen key relationships with the technology and aerospace community in the state, as well as with area technical schools and economic development partners, while enhancing Georgia's well-deserved reputation as a tech innovator, especially in aerospace.

"We look forward to offering something very different in the connectivity world - go NXTCOMM," Horton concluded.

"Congratulations again, Dave Horton and the entire team at NXT Communications Corporation. This is well deserved recognition," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of TAG.

NXTCOMM congratulates all the 2021 award finalists and winners.

About NXT Communications Corporation (NXTCOMM) NXTCOMM empowers connectivity in today's mobile world. Led by satellite veterans who understand the technology and market dynamics, NXTCOMM is developing highly efficient antenna technology and a better implementation model to deliver breakthrough mobile, high-speed connectivity solutions for the satellite and mobility marketplace.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies. For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nxtcomm-named-innovation-company-of-the-year--startup-by-georgias-top-technology-association-301280526.html

