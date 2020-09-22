NXTC EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NextCure, Inc. - NXTC

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of NextCure, Inc.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) - Get Report between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for NextCure investors under the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange and Securities Acts by misleading investors regarding its leading treatment candidate, NC318. Specifically, the complaint alleges that statements made by Defendants concerning the effectiveness of NC318, the responses observed in patients treated with NC318, and NC318's potential to treat patients' refractory to PD-1 therapies were false and misleading.

NextCure had been developing NC318 using proceeds from a 2018 research and development collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly. On January 13, 2020, NextCure announced that Eli Lilly had ended its deal with the Company. Following this news, NextCure's stock plunged, falling $4.70 per share, or approximately 8.3%, to close at $52.00 per share on January 13, 2020.

Then, pre-market on July 13, 2020, NextCure provided an interim update on the Phase 2 portion of its NC318 Monotherapy Phase 1/2 Trial, revealing that the Company was no longer planning to advance the non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer cohorts in the Stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial, citing clinical response data and current enrollment criteria. The Company also announced the resignation of its Chief Medical Officer.

On this news, NextCure's shares, which had closed at $17.88 per share on Friday, July 10, 2020, dropped over 54% on the next trading day, to close at $8.15 per share on July 13, 2020, on unusually high trading volume.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

