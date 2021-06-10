NXM First Cyber Security Vendor To Receive Both PSA Certified And UL Secure IoT Component Qualification

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NXM, the leader in Autonomous Security software for connected devices, has been recognized by Underwriter's laboratories ( UL ), the world's preeminent safety science organization, as the first Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity provider to achieve both PSA Certified and UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification.

UL recently endorsed PSA Certified as a way to fast-track UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification that incorporates industry best practices for Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity. This move will help to reduce fragmentation in IoT security standards and support more secure IoT ecosystems by allowing manufacturers to reuse their component security certifications and reduce overheads and costs associated with third-party evaluations.

NXM 's Autonomous Security software is the first component to achieve both PSA Certified Level 1 and PSA Certified Level 2 certifications from UL, as well as be qualified for UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification.

"We are honored to be the first cybersecurity company to achieve both PSA Certified and UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification," said Scott Rankine, CEO of NXM. "Our Autonomous Security software leverages the advanced security capabilities of Arm ®-based chips, combined with independent security evaluations and collaboration on market-facing solutions with industry-leading organizations such as UL, to give consumers peace of mind that the connected products they purchase are designed to mitigate cybersecurity risks."

In 2019, UL was among seven co-founders of the Platform Security Architecture (PSA) Certified framework. Originally spearheaded by Arm, a global provider of semiconductor design and silicon intellectual property licensing, the framework seeks to improve security in connected products. UL's new Secure IoT Component Qualification helps IoT product manufacturers identify third-party components that can benefit the security of their products.

The alignment of PSA Certified and UL frameworks offers a fast-track to UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification, which is also aligned to UL's IoT Security Rating framework and verification labeling solution for IoT products. UL has also recognized the PSA Root-of-Trust which was designed specifically to assist IoT product developers looking for a cost-effective IoT security solution. Many IoT products rely on security capabilities offered by third-party components such as hardware chipsets for secure data storage or software components for secure communications. Utilizing a secure component that supports key security capabilities helps to streamline the path for product manufacturers to obtain UL's IoT Security Rating.

About NXMNXM is the leader in Autonomous Security software technology that enables connected devices to automatically defend themselves and recover from cyberattacks. NXM partners with global leaders in semiconductors, commercial, industrial and consumer devices, aerospace, government, and other sectors to develop next generation security solutions. For more information visit www.nxmlabs.com

About ULUL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies for businesses, industries, governments, and regulatory authorities. For more information visit www.ul.com

