NWN Recognized As Best Company For Employee Happiness, Benefits, Work-Life Balance With A Culture Scores

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN , a leading provider of technology-enabled services, has developed a company culture that is rated in the top five percent of companies according to Comparably , a leading employee review site providing culture and compensation data for public and private companies. NWN's A+ "Culture Score" is accompanied by Comparably Awards for "Best Company" across four categories: Happiness, Compensation, Work-Life Balance, and Perks & Benefits.

A year after launching the new NWN Corporation under a Solution-as-a-Service strategy aimed at accelerating its customers' digital transformation by improving both the employee and customer experience, the company's focus on its internal culture and the communities around it is demonstrated on Comparably, where it is receiving A+ scores across numerous categories including work culture, professional development, happiness, leadership, and employees' desire to recommend NWN to others as a place to work.

Jim Sullivan, NWN's President and CEO since 2019, said, "Over the last year we've been focused on not only improving the customer experience, but also on making NWN a best place to work for our employees. Comparably's recognition, based on the direct input of our people, confirms that we are on the right path. No one could have predicted that 2020 would have turned out the way it has, but the resiliency of our employees has made NWN the company it is today."

Among the comments posted by NWN employees on Comparably:

"I have been in this industry for 30 years and with NWN 10+ of those. I have worked at two OEMs and other partners. The NWN environment and company direction is by far the strongest. While any organization goes through challenging times, the speed and flexibility with which NWN moved was invigorating."

"We are truly plugged into the business and have direct interactions with all departments from Customer Success, to HR, to the Sales team. By being intimately involved in the business, we both better protect the business from a risk perspective while also driving value to our customers."

"The leadership team does a great job communicating and keeping the rest of the organization up to date on the direction of the company, goals, and progress towards the goals. They also do a great job ensuring that the company and our solutions are relevant in the marketplace today."

"NWN is a great company full of great people. I have worked here for almost 17 years and I can't imagine working anywhere else. The leadership team is second to none. We have a group of people here that work hard and know the value of that hard work. NWN is an awesome company to work for."

"We built Comparably as a platform for employees to candidly rate their workplace experiences," said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. "Based on top-notch ratings from NWN's own team, it's clear that this is a company that puts its people and its customers first. We're delighted to see them recognized in multiple categories for the culture they have worked hard to create."

Over more than two decades, NWN had established itself as a nationwide provider of secure IT offerings. Since the arrival of CEO Jim Sullivan in 2019, NWN set out to transform both the employee and customer experience and reorganized around five core offerings, and accelerated their integrated solution-as-a-service portfolio into the market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, NWN has created specialized technology/service bundles for first responders, remote work, and remote learning. Central to the transformation has been a culture of employee empowerment and community involvement -- including increased professional development opportunities, supporting online concerts during the pandemic, and socially distant company-wide events.

