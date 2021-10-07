NWEA, Center For Education Policy Research At Harvard University, And CALDER At The American Institutes For Research Announce New Initiative To Help Examine District COVID-19 Recovery Efforts

PORTLAND, Ore., CAMBRIDGE., Mass. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This school year education systems are facing unprecedented challenges related to supporting students' academic recovery in the wake of COVID-19. In response, school districts across the nation are implementing a variety of new programs and interventions to help students catch up, such as tutoring, after-school programs, and vacation academies. Understanding the efficacy of these various interventions will be key to ensuring students' recovery from COVID-19 impacts.

To help support this effort, NWEA — a not-for-profit, research and educational services provider serving K-12 students — in partnership with researchers at the Center for Education Policy Research (CEPR) at Harvard University and CALDER at the American Institutes for Research (AIR), today announced a joint research project with a consortium of school districts across the United States that will examine student achievement and learning gains in connection to the COVID-19 recovery programs.

