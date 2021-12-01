NV5 Selected To Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that NV5 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 is determined by the S&P U.S. Index Committee. The index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and financially viable.

"NV5's inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index is a testament to our sustained growth and profitability driven by the NV5 business model," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5. "There are only 600 constituents in the Index, so companies cannot apply to be part of the index. They are instead selected based on measurements such as liquidity, financial success, and market capitalization. We look forward to building upon our momentum to deliver additional shareholder value."

About S&P Dow Jones IndicesS&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ®.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (SPGI) - Get S&P Global, Inc. Report, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com. About NV5NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) - Get NV5 Global Inc Report is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

