NV5 Acquires AT Advanced Technologies, Strengthening Data Center Commissioning And Mission Critical Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired AT Advanced Technologies Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (AT), an international consulting firm providing commissioning management and engineering services for high tech facilities and data centers. AT's clients include large international technology and financial companies that depend on the efficiency and reliability of mission-critical data centers for their day-to-day operations. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

"Data center commissioning and mission critical engineering is a high-margin, high-growth sector that NV5 entered in early 2021 with the successful acquisition of Industrial Design Associates International," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5. "Singapore is one of the largest and fastest growing data center markets in the world, and AT Advanced Technologies' give us a competitive edge in capitalizing on data center market growth in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia."

Founded in 1999, AT has completed more than 350 projects in Asia and Australia and operates out of three offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, and India. "We are excited to join NV5 and the acquisition strengthens our existing platform for further expansion," said Victor John Carey, CEO and Founder at AT Advanced Technologies.

"AT Advanced Technologies complements our energy efficiency and building analytics services and expands our international commissioning capabilities. We look forward to presenting our combined capabilities to existing customers and new client pursuits," said Gary Hui, PE, Vice President of NV5 Energy Efficiency and Mission Critical Services.

About AT Advanced Technologies AT Advanced Technologies is a building services engineering, commissioning management, and energy management consulting firm providing clients with integrated skills and expertise to match the expectation of blue chip multi-national companies. With a unique blend of qualified technical staff from the UK, Australia, Singapore, and various countries in South East Asia, AT Advanced Technologies delivers world class services to clients in the financial and technology markets. AT Advanced Technologies is a member of the USGBC (LEED), the Commissioning Specialists Association (CSA) and is bizSAFE Star certified.

About NV5NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) - Get NV5 Global Inc Report is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

