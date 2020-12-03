Nuxeo Recognized As The Winner Of The Aragon Research Innovation Award For Content Management For Third Time In Four Years

Vendors are selected for Innovation Awards based on the core innovation of their product or service

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo, developer of a leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2020 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Content Management, marking the third time in four years it has been the recipient of this honor.

The Aragon award recognizes providers leveraging visionary use of technology to not only adapt as markets change, but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve.

"Innovative ideas and creative vision are truly an asset to Nuxeo and have ensured our platform remains one of the most modern content management solutions in the industry. It is gratifying to be continuously recognized for the innovation we bring to the market as a company. But it is even more rewarding to see what our product innovations are ultimately doing for customers to help drive successful digital transformation, enabling enterprises to stay competitive now and into the future," said Eric Barroca, CEO of Nuxeo.

Nuxeo's platform delivers flexible, low-code development capabilities that allow companies to quickly build and adapt content-centric applications. The company continues to drive its product portfolio forward with the addition of new features, functionalities, and integrations, including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. In just the past few months, Nuxeo has announced several product updates and key new features to its platform, including:

Nuxeo was formally presented with the 2020 Aragon Research Innovation Award, virtually, on December 3rd, 2020 at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony. Nuxeo has previously been recognized by Aragon Research as a 2018 Innovation Award winner and as a 2017 Innovation Award winner in the Content Management category. Nuxeo was also one of the 2017 'Hot Vendors' in Content Management.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

