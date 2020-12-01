Nuxeo Insight Included In Inaugural Deep Analysis Innovation Index 2020

Analysts recognize Nuxeo's unique artificial intelligence solution as "one of the more effective and useful AI systems for content analysis we have ever tested"

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , developer of a leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced today that Nuxeo Insight, a ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) service that enables companies to use their own data and content to train custom machine-learning models, has earned a spot in the inaugural Deep Analysis Innovation Index 2020. The new report recognizes organizations doing something innovative and exciting, and that has the potential to improve, educate, and stimulate the information and process automation management industry as a whole.

"The report looks at companies and technology doing something that really moves the needle. Nuxeo Insight is one of the products that impressed us most in 2020, and provided a real 'wow' moment," Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder & Principal Analyst at Deep Analysis.

According to the 2020 Innovation Index report, Nuxeo Insight was included for "going further than most in bridging the gap between highly trained data scientists and non-technical business users." Analysts touted Nuxeo Insight as "one of the more effective and useful AI systems for content analysis... and undoubtedly one of the most usable systems we have seen to date." Notable aspects of Nuxeo Insight highlighted in the report include:

Wizard-driven user interface (UI) that is intuitive and clearly designed

System that is auditable, transparent and understandable

Ability to identify which decisions are made by the AI and which are human-generated

"It's an honor to be included in this inaugural index," said Nuxeo CEO, Eric Barroca. "With Nuxeo Insight we are making the power of contextual AI even more accessible to enterprises so they can extract much greater insights from their content and more effectively leverage their digital assets. The value is clear: business-specific AI can help enterprises achieve greater automation, better access to information and ultimately drive digital transformation."

A full copy of the Deep Analysis Innovation Index 2020 report can be found here .

About Nuxeo:Nuxeo, developer of a leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo is fundamentally changing how people work with both data and content to realize new value from digital information. Its cloud-native platform has been deployed by large enterprises, mid-sized businesses and government agencies worldwide. Customers like Verizon, Electronic Arts, ABN Amro, and the Department of Defense have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2008, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com .

