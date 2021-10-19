Nuwellis Selected As A Recipient Of The Governor's International Trade Award

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) was honored last week with the 2021 Governor's International Trade Award by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. This award honors Minnesota companies that are developing and continuing to grow a significant part of their business in foreign markets, increasing or maintaining jobs in Minnesota, and developing novel approaches for competing globally. It also recognizes the tremendous positive effect that exports and trade have on the state's overall economy.

"We are honored to be recognized as a recipient of the Governor's International Trade Award," said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., president and CEO of Nuwellis. "We can attribute this success to our hardworking, diverse employees, who - even during a pandemic - continue to educate hospitals and providers on the benefits of using the Aquadex SmartFlow® System to treat fluid-overloaded adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more in the United States and internationally."

Nuwellis is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes the Aquadex SmartFlow® System for ultrafiltration therapy, an effective treatment option for fluid overloaded critical care, heart failure and pediatric patients. Nuwellis has increased employment in Minnesota due to the increased product demand, both domestically and internationally.

"This year's award winners are among many companies based in Minnesota, or with locations in Minnesota, that deliver our state's products to all the corners of the world," said Governor Walz. "A diversified global trade network helps ensure that Minnesota's economy remains strong as we continue to showcase our ingenuity and innovation on the global stage."

Nuwellis currently conducts business in the U.S. and Europe, Middle-East, Brazil and South East Asia, most recently expanding its business to Austria, Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The company now has distribution agreements covering 18 countries outside the United States. In September 2021, Nuwellis received CE Mark certification for its 24-Hour Blood Circuit Set to market the circuit in the European Union and other countries that recognize the certification, further expanding access to its proprietary ultrafiltration therapy.

Nuwellis was one of five companies honored in the awards, recognized in the service category for small to medium-sized companies (less than 500 employees). Award recipients were celebrated at a ceremony on Friday, October 15, 2021.

About NuwellisNuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow SystemThe Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and predictable method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Media Contact:Laurel HoodHealth+Commercelaurel@healthandcommerce.com