Nuwellis, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On May 11, 2021

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) , formally CHF Solutions, announces today that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at http://ir.nuwellis.com or access the webcast directly at http://ir.nuwellis.com/events. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 2282685. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor page at http://ir.nuwellis.com/events.

About NuwellisNuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq:NUWE), formally CHF Solutions, is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The Company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012, previously branded as CHF Solutions (Nasdaq:CHFS).

CONTACTS

INVESTORS: Nestor JaramilloPresident, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Nuwellis, Inc. ir@nuwellis.com

Matt Basco, CFAGilmartin Group LLC Matt.basco@gilmartinir.com

MEDIA: Jessica StebingHealth+Commerce jstebing@healthandcommerce.com