Nuvve To Present At Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp ("Nuvve") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today announced that it will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11:45 AM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Nuvve's website at https://nuvve.com/investors/ or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2583/40369, and will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event from March 30, 2021 through April 1, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register here.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (NVVE) is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at www.nuvve.com .

Forward Looking Statements

