Nuvolo Sponsors New AAMI BMET Apprenticeship Program

PARAMUS, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest-growing workplace software company, today announced it has partnered with AAMI to support HTM Departments who enroll in AAMI's new Biomedical Equipment Technician (BMET) Apprenticeship Program. The one-of-a-kind program, which combines online and classroom education with up to 6,000 hours of on-the-job learning time over the course of two years.

BMET apprentices participating in the two-year program have the opportunity to earn three industry-recognized credentials: the Certified Associate in Biomedical Technology ( CABT), the Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician ( CBET), candidate status; and CompTIA IT Fundamentals ( ITF+) certification. Upon successful completion of the apprenticeship, participants also receive a nationally recognized certificate from AAMI and the U.S. Department of Labor.

To help HTM departments pay for the cost of certifying their BMET apprentices, Nuvolo has started the Nuvolo Apprenticeship Certification Program. Here's how the program works:

The first seven health systems or stand-alone hospitals to enroll in AAMI's BMET Apprenticeship Program by December 1, 2021 will be automatically eligible to receive up to $725 per apprentice for up to two apprentices.

. A total of up to 14 apprentices will have the cost of their certification tests covered by Nuvolo.

Nuvolo will donate the funds to AAMI, who then will apply the donated funds as a reimbursement to the eligible participating organizations once the apprentice passes each of the required certification tests by June 30, 2025 .

Additional program details can be found at https://connectedworkplace.nuvolo.com/apprenticeship-certification-program

"At Nuvolo, our teams are actively invested in the industries we support," says Tom Stanford, Founder and CEO at Nuvolo. "Sponsoring the AAMI BMET Apprenticeship program is just the latest expression of that commitment. The need for skilled talent in the healthcare technology management industry is being felt across the board and Nuvolo is committed to addressing this need."

To address the shortage of qualified HTM professionals in the hiring pool, some hospitals and other employers had been training their own BMETs from the ground up with no formalized way to ensure these BMETs are trained consistently or to a minimum standard.

This apprenticeship program will bring structure to that process and contribute to a solution for bridging the current skill gap in the field for entry-level employees. The availability of a formalized BMET apprenticeship, offering formalized training in a real work environment, is intended to attract new professionals to the field.

"AAMI wants to thank Nuvolo for coming up with this creative way to support the HTM community in addressing the BMET shortage and growing the field," says Danielle McGeary, Vice President of Healthcare Technology Management at AAMI. "This is a great way to financially support hospitals who want to participate in the BMET Apprenticeship Program but may have budget constraints. We hope more companies will follow Nuvolo's example so that even more hospitals can hire BMET apprentices."

Upon completion of the apprenticeship, participants receive a nationally recognized certificate, jointly issued by AAMI and the U.S. Department of Labor, signifying that the apprentice was trained to AAMI's recommended minimum competencies and standards.

More information on how to become a BMET Apprenticeship partner can be found by visiting https://www.aami.org/training/bmet-apprenticeship.

About Nuvolo Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, Built on NOW. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, government, higher education, technology, financial services and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

About AAMI The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation® (AAMI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1967. It is a diverse community of more than 9,500 professionals united by one important mission—the development, management, and use of safe and effective health technology. AAMI is the primary source of consensus standards, both national and international, for the medical device industry, as well as practical information, support, and guidance for healthcare technology and sterilization professionals.

