NUVEI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Nuvei Corporation On Behalf Of Nuvei Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (NVEI) on behalf of Nuvei stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Nuvei has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a short-seller report on Nuvei. Citing "a forensic financial and accounting review," the Spruce Point report alleged that Nuvei "has covered up a pattern of business failures, lack of organic growth, and a web of relationships with individuals connected to major Ponzi Schemes and alleged fraudulent activities[.]"

Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Nuvei's stock price fell $39.38 or 40.45% percent, to close at $57.97 per share on December 8, 2021.

