Nuveen To Acquire Clean Energy Financing Leader Greenworks Lending

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen, a leading global investment manager, has agreed to acquire Greenworks Lending, a national leader in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing. The acquisition gives Nuveen a foothold in the clean energy and energy efficiency lending market and will provide its clients access to an innovative and attractive clean energy investment.

"Greenworks is a pioneer in developing and scaling C-PACE as a cost-efficient marketplace solution for property owners and municipalities to pursue energy efficiency solutions for their commercial buildings," says Jose Minaya, CEO of Nuveen. "The company is a triple-win demonstration of doing well by doing right: Investors get access to attractive yields, borrowers get a net reduction in operating costs through the utility savings, and the environment benefits too."

Founded and led by Jessica Bailey and Alexandra Cooley, Greenworks' mission is to reduce the global carbon footprint through compelling investment solutions in commercial and industrial properties, which are the largest real estate users of carbon in the United States. With C-PACE loans, commercial property owners are able to obtain attractive, long-term financing for energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy and climate resiliency projects.

The mission of Greenworks is aligned with one of the key tenets of Nuveen's responsible investing platform: reducing the carbon footprint of commercial real estate. The economic impact is also impressive, as the property improvements are offset by energy cost savings, resulting in a cost-effective means to finance green new construction and property retrofits.

"We founded Greenworks with a mission to combat climate change by scaling clean energy in commercial buildings around the country. C-PACE brings benefits to local businesses, energy security, and the environment," says Jessica Bailey, CEO of Greenworks . "In Nuveen, we found the ideal firm with a shared philosophy that can expand C-PACE to more property owners, through its diversified investment expertise in private credit, real estate and municipal finance, global reach and 50-year heritage of responsible investing."

The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

About Greenworks Lending

Greenworks Lending is the largest provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing in the country. Led by several of the C-PACE industry's founding policy developers and standard-setters, Greenworks Lending is a private capital provider uniquely dedicated to funding commercial real estate through C-PACE. Greenworks has provided financing to hundreds of commercial properties and is active in more than 25 states. Greenworks Lending's C-PACE financing makes clean energy a smart financial decision for commercial property owners and developers nationwide. For more information visit www.greenworkslending.com.

Contact: Jessica Greaney Nuveen Media Relations 646.508.0435 jessica.greaney@nuveen.com

GPS-1516247PR-E0221X

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuveen-to-acquire-clean-energy-financing-leader-greenworks-lending-301229222.html

SOURCE Nuveen