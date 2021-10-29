Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolios Announce Shareholder Approval Of Reorganization

Shareholders of the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) - Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Report, Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) - Get Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 Report, and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) - Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Report have approved the funds' reorganization. The reorganization will combine NXQ and NXR into NXP. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the transactions are expected to become effective before the market opens on December 6, 2021.

The monthly distributions typically declared the first business day of the month for NXP, NXQ, and NXR will be replaced by pre-reorganization distributions declared November 23, 2021, with a record date of December 3, 2021. The payable date will remain December 31, 2021. Following the transactions, the surviving fund, NXP, may also declare an additional post-reorganization distribution, which, to the extent made, is expected to have a record date of December 16, 2021, and be payable December 31, 2021. The total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and, to the extent made, post-reorganization tax-exempt distributions received by common shareholders of each fund on December 31, 2021 are expected to be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month's tax-exempt distribution of each fund prior to the reorganization.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $65 billion of assets under management across 62 CEFs as of September 30, 2021. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 30 years of experience managing CEFs.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

