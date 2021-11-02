Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Announces Termination And Liquidation

The Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JHB) completed its termination and liquidation following the close of business on November 1, 2021.

The Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) - Get Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Report completed its termination and liquidation following the close of business on November 1, 2021. The termination and liquidation was performed in accordance with the Fund's investment objectives and organizational documents, consistent with the fund's previously announced liquidation plans.

The Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (formerly known as Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund) launched on August 23, 2016 as a short duration strategy that invested primarily in high yield corporate debt, with two investment objectives, to provide high current income and return the original net asset value (NAV) of $9.85 per common share upon termination on or about November 1, 2021. The investment objective relating to Original NAV was not a guarantee. In June 2020, the fund's Board of Trustees approved the change in the fund's name and its investment policy associated with its name. Specifically, the fund's policy to invest primarily in securities rated below investment grade was eliminated and the fund's mandate was expanded to cover all corporate debt securities.

As previously announced, due to recent market conditions, JHB did not return the Original NAV at its termination. The fund is returning to shareholders an extended NAV of $9.4061 per common share as its liquidating distribution. Over its five year term, the fund paid 60 monthly distributions and one long-term capital gain distribution totaling $2.3789 per share, which equates to an average distribution rate of 4.65% on NAV and 4.58% on market. The annualized total return on NAV for shareholders who invested at the initial public offering was 3.83% and the market price total return was 3.59%

Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the liquidation. Nuveen does not provide tax advice; investors should consult a professional tax advisor regarding their specific tax situation.

For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:

Financial Professionals:800-752-8700

Investors:800-257-8787

Media: media-inquiries@nuveen.com

