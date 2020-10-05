Nuveen Cited For Global Excellence In Climate Reporting

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen, the $1 trillion asset manager of TIAA, has been cited for excellence in climate reporting by the UNPRI (Principles for Responsible Investment), the world's leading proponent of responsible investment.

The firm is one of 36 organizations globally named to the 2020 UNPRI Leaders' Group, which each year recognizes firms working at the cutting edge of responsible investing, with a focus on a specific theme which for 2020 is climate reporting.

UNPRI is a United Nations-supported international network of investors working together to implement aspirational principles for responsible investment, currently accepted by more than 2,900 investor signatories globally. The organization works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, and to support its signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions.

One of Only Four Investment Firms Honored

For 2020, Nuveen is one out of only four US-headquartered investment firms named to the Leaders' Group.

"We will encourage our wider signatory base to learn from the firm's responsible investment practices in climate reporting," said Fiona Reynolds, chief executive officer, UN PRI Association. A full report on the activities of the 2020 Leaders' Group members can be viewed here.

"We believe that climate risk is financial risk, and that assessing and managing that risk - and understanding how it is changing over time -- will make us better investors as well as help us achieve better outcomes for our clients," said Jose Minaya, CEO of Nuveen. "We have a firm-wide strategy to tackle climate risk across all of our investment portfolios and we continuously report on our activities in alignment with industry recognized standards."

Acting on Climate Risks Across All Asset Classes

Nuveen is partnering with leading experts and pioneering data providers to appropriately quantify, analyze and act on climate risks and opportunities across all of the asset classes where the firm is investing. The effort is particularly advanced in real estate and real assets, where the assets can significantly contribute to climate change -- for example, through carbon emissions - and where the world is already feeling climate change's physical risks, such as extreme weather and rising temperatures.

Nuveen's Responsible Investment (RI) team engages with the boards and executives of its public equities and fixed income holdings to advocate for effective climate risk oversight and risk management approaches. In particular, the firm uses engagement and proxy voting strategies that encourage companies and their boards to diligently assess climate risk, analyze its strategic and economic implications, and disclose their climate policies and related performance.

Advancing Nuveen's Mission of ESG Integration

RI team members often advise portfolio companies to consider disclosure using global ESG reporting frameworks that Nuveen believes will help advance the firm's own mission to integrate ESG factors into the investment process.

"Our goal is for actionable climate data to become systematically incorporated into all of our investment processes in order to mitigate risk, enhance return and generate new insights and opportunities for our clients," said Amy O'Brien, Global Head of Responsible Investing for Nuveen. "By taking concrete action now and using our leadership position to drive change across the market, we can provide vital support for the urgent transition to a low-carbon economy and the development of a more stable and sustainable economic future."

