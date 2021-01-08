Nuvation Bio To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc., a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced that David Hung, M.D., founder, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2021 at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Nuvation BioNuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com.

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact: ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:Argot Partners Leo Vartorella leo@argotpartners.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvation-bio-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301203153.html

SOURCE Nuvation Bio, Inc.